Joe Schmidt makes seven changes to Ireland team to face France

Six Nations: Ireland v France

Kick off: 3pm, Sunday. Venue: Aviva Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 2pm. On TV: Virgin Media One and UTV.

Josh van der Flier makes his return to the Ireland starting lineup for Sunday’s clash with France as Joe Schmidt makes seven changes to the side that defeated Italy.

Van der Flier has replaced Seán O’Brien while, in the continuing absence of Robbie Henhsaw, the fit-again Garry Ringrose has been reunited with Bundee Aki after missing the wins over Scotland and Italy.

Up front there are six changes from the starting pack in Rome, with captain Rory Best and Cian Healy returning to the front row alongside Tadhg Furlong. James Ryan, rested for the third time against Italy in the last round, has been restored along with the fit again Iain Henderson. This will be their sixth Test start together, and first since the win over Argentina last November.

CJ Stander has also slotted back into the middle of the back row after missing the wins over Scotland and Italy due to the fractured cheekbone and eye socket he sustained in the early stages of the defeat by England.

IRELAND: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, David Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Jack Conan, John Cooney, Jack Carty, Jordan Larmour.