Joe Schmidt makes seven changes to Ireland team to face France

Josh van der Flier has returned to the lineup while there are six changes in the pack

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier has returned to the starting lineup for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with France in Dublin. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier has returned to the starting lineup for Sunday’s Six Nations clash with France in Dublin. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Six Nations: Ireland v France

Kick off: 3pm, Sunday. Venue: Aviva Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 2pm. On TV: Virgin Media One and UTV.

Josh van der Flier makes his return to the Ireland starting lineup for Sunday’s clash with France as Joe Schmidt makes seven changes to the side that defeated Italy.

Van der Flier has replaced Seán O’Brien while, in the continuing absence of Robbie Henhsaw, the fit-again Garry Ringrose has been reunited with Bundee Aki after missing the wins over Scotland and Italy.

Up front there are six changes from the starting pack in Rome, with captain Rory Best and Cian Healy returning to the front row alongside Tadhg Furlong. James Ryan, rested for the third time against Italy in the last round, has been restored along with the fit again Iain Henderson. This will be their sixth Test start together, and first since the win over Argentina last November.

CJ Stander has also slotted back into the middle of the back row after missing the wins over Scotland and Italy due to the fractured cheekbone and eye socket he sustained in the early stages of the defeat by England.

IRELAND: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, David Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Jack Conan, John Cooney, Jack Carty, Jordan Larmour.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.