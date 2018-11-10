Joe Schmidt confirms Seán O’Brien has a broken arm

Seán O’Brien requires surgery after breaking his right arm during Ireland’s 28-17 defeat of Argentina.

Robbie Henshaw, who hurt his hamstring in the warm-up, only to be impressively replaced at centre by Will Addison for a home debut, has not been ruled out of next Saturday’s “one v two” showdown with world champions New Zealand.

“Seán’s broken his right arm,” said Ireland coach Joe Schmidt. “He’ll need surgery on that.

“Robbie, I’d be hopeful he’ll be ok but we have to just wait and see.”

So, the dream duo fades from the collective consciousness. Maybe Dan Leavy and O’Brien are never supposed to cross the generational divide, maybe one openside master must pass into shadow before his heir can attain full maturity.

We saw during last season’s Six Nations, when Leavy had seven branded to his back, how he soared to the heights his prodigious teenage years promised but this only occurred when Josh van der Flier, Schmidt’s favourite work horse, limped away in Paris.

Same as O’Brien on this night. On 38 minutes the veteran’s nicely timed return - for the umpteenth time from injury - was cut short when his forearm got unluckily pinched in contact with the monstrous Tomás Lavanini.

The 31-year-old’s face told the story. Agony forced the medics to sling the fracture in his jersey as the great Seanie O’Brien walked away.

How many times can the Tullow Tank keep coming back from these horrid wounds?

A ravenous Leavy burst any sorrow in the stadium, arriving to dominate the breakdown with two of the cleanest turnovers imaginable and a wealth of positive contributions alongside the superb James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony.

Schmidt also saw scrumhalf and opening try scorer Kieran Marmion - handed the number nine jersey in the absence of the injured Conor Murray - limp off in the second-half.

He said: “Marmion rolled his ankle. . . I thought he did very well for us.”

Marmion’s replacement Luke McGrath scored Ireland’s third try, and is in line to start against the All Blacks on November 17th if Marmion and Murray are both missing through injury.