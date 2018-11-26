Joe Schmidt confirms he will leave Ireland after 2019 World Cup

Kiwi has been head coach since 2013 and has led the team to unprecedented success
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will leave his role after the 2019 World Cup. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will leave his role after the 2019 World Cup. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Joe Schmidt will leave his role as Ireland head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup with Andy Farrell coming in as his replacement, the IRFU have confirmed.

Schmidt has led Ireland to a hugely successful 2018 which included a Grand Slam win, a series win in Australia and a first ever victory on home soil over the All Blacks. That all resulted in him being crowned Coach of the Year the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo on Sunday night.

As expected, Farrell will replace him after working under the Kiwi since 2016, following spells with England and Saracens.

“”It is a privilege to be considered for such a prestigious role,” Farrell said.

“I have learned a lot from Joe over the past few seasons and I will continue to learn from him over the next year as the coaching group and players focus on competing in two huge tournaments in 2019.”

The likelihood is that Stuart Lancaster would be asked to come aboard the Irish coaching ticket to fill the attacking void left by Schmidt’s post-World Cup departure in what would be something of a role reversal with Farrell from their time together coaching England.

Schmidt was appointed Ireland head coach before the 2013 November internationals and has since won three Six Nations titles. Next year he will look to cap it all off by leading Ireland to a first ever World Cup success.

“I have decided to finish coaching and will prioritise family commitments after the RWC in 2019,” the Kiwi said on Monday morning.

“I feel that Irish rugby is in good hands. The management and players have been incredible to work with and the tremendous support we have had, particularly at home in the Aviva, but where ever we have travelled has been uplifting.

“Thank you to the IRFU for their support and patience and thanks also to so many people who have adopted my family and me, making us feel part of the community here in Ireland.

“There are some inspiring challenges over the next 11 months so there’s plenty of motivation for me to continue working hard, alongside the other management staff, so that the team can be as competitive as possible.”

More to follow...

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.