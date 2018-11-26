Joe Schmidt confirms he will leave Ireland after 2019 World Cup

Joe Schmidt will leave his role as Ireland head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup with Andy Farrell coming in as his replacement, the IRFU have confirmed.

Schmidt has led Ireland to a hugely successful 2018 which included a Grand Slam win, a series win in Australia and a first ever victory on home soil over the All Blacks. That all resulted in him being crowned Coach of the Year the World Rugby Awards in Monte Carlo on Sunday night.

As expected, Farrell will replace him after working under the Kiwi since 2016, following spells with England and Saracens.

“”It is a privilege to be considered for such a prestigious role,” Farrell said.

Breaking News: Joe Schmidt to finish coaching after RWC2019. Andy Farrell will become head coach after that tournament. #IrishRugby #ShoulderToShoulder #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/aBAU6RxhWH — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 26, 2018

“I have learned a lot from Joe over the past few seasons and I will continue to learn from him over the next year as the coaching group and players focus on competing in two huge tournaments in 2019.”

The likelihood is that Stuart Lancaster would be asked to come aboard the Irish coaching ticket to fill the attacking void left by Schmidt’s post-World Cup departure in what would be something of a role reversal with Farrell from their time together coaching England.

Schmidt was appointed Ireland head coach before the 2013 November internationals and has since won three Six Nations titles. Next year he will look to cap it all off by leading Ireland to a first ever World Cup success.

“I have decided to finish coaching and will prioritise family commitments after the RWC in 2019,” the Kiwi said on Monday morning.

“I feel that Irish rugby is in good hands. The management and players have been incredible to work with and the tremendous support we have had, particularly at home in the Aviva, but where ever we have travelled has been uplifting.

“Thank you to the IRFU for their support and patience and thanks also to so many people who have adopted my family and me, making us feel part of the community here in Ireland.

“There are some inspiring challenges over the next 11 months so there’s plenty of motivation for me to continue working hard, alongside the other management staff, so that the team can be as competitive as possible.”

