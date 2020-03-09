Joe Marler and Courtney Lawes both cited after England’s win over Wales

England prop Joe Marler has been cited for his bizarre squeezing of Alun Wyn Jones’s groin in England’s Six Nations win over Wales.

The Harlequins prop could now face a suspension as long as 24 weeks, after Six Nations bosses convened a disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Thursday.

Marler’s England colleague Courtney Lawes will also face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, having been cited for a dangerous tackle during Saturday’s 33-30 win at Twickenham.

Manu Tuilagi’s automatic hearing following a red card will also be held at the same time, with the centre also set to discover if he will be suspended.