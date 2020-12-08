Jamie Heaslip wins World Rugby’s try of the decade award

Conor Murray and Brian O’Driscoll in team of the decade; Richie McCaw best player

Jamie Heaslip finishes off World Rugby’s try of the decade against Italy in 2016. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw and Jessy Tremouliere of France have been named World Rugby’s men’s and women’s 15s players of the decade.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner and France’s outhalf were the big winners in a global public poll on the best players between 2010 and 2019.

Former Ireland and Leinster backrow Jamie Heaslip won the men’s 15s try of the decade for his skill in finishing off a team effort against Italy in the Six Nations in 2016.

Ireland were represented in the men’s 15s team of the decade team by former captain Brian O’Driscoll and Conor Murray, with George North of Wales securing a spot on the wing.

New Zealand’s Portia Woodman was awarded the women’s 15s try of the decade and the women’s 7s player of the decade, with Olympic gold medallist Jerry Tuwai of Fiji nabbing the latter achievement in men’s 7s.

Eight England women were chosen by a World Rugby panel for the women’s 15s team of the decade, though none of their compatriots were selected in the corresponding men’s side.

World Rugby men’s team of the decade: Ben Smith (Nzl); George North (Wal), Brian O’Driscoll (Irl), Ma’a Nonu (Nzl), Bryan Habana (Rsa); Dan Carter (Nzl), Conor Murray (Irl); Tendai Mtawarira (Rsa), Bismarck du Plessis (Rsa), Owen Franks (Nzl); Brodie Retallick (Nzl), Sam Whitelock (Nzl); David Pocock (Aus), Richie McCaw (Nzl), Sergio Parisse (Ita).

