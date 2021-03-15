James Ryan and Garry Ringrose ruled out of Ireland’s clash with England

Secondrow had to undergo a HIA at Murrayfield while centre suffered an ankle injury

James Ryan leaves the pitch with Dr Ciarán Cosgrave to undergo a HIA during Ireland’s Six Nations game against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Ireland will have to do without James Ryan and Garry Ringrose for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England in Dublin.

Vice-captain Ryan was forced off for a head injury assessment during Sunday’s 27-24 win over Scotland, while centre Ringrose sustained an ankle injury in that game. The six-day turnaround means Ryan could not complete the return-to-play protocols in time.

Finlay Bealham will stay with Andy Farrell’s squad having provided additional cover at Murrayfield but fellow prop Tom O’Toole will stay with Ulster after picking up a knock at the end of last week.

Flanker Peter O’Mahony will return from a three-match ban for the visit of Eddie Jones’s men.

With O’Mahony back, Farrell could choose to move Tadhg Beirne to the secondrow alongside Iain Henderson, or give Ryan Baird a full debut after he impressed off the bench in Edinburgh.

