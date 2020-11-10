James Lowe makes Ireland debut as Andy Farrell names side for Wales

James Lowe will make his Ireland debut against Wales, with Andy Farrell confirming his side for Friday evening’s Autumn Nations Cup opener in Dublin.

Lowe’s compatriot Jamison Gibson-Park will also make his full debut at scrumhalf, inside skipper and Leinster teammate Johnny Sexton.

In midfield Chris Farrell starts at 13 with Robbie Henshaw at inside centre, with Jacob Stockdale retained at fullback and Hugo Keenan - who scored a brace of tries on his international debut against Italy - completing the back three.

In the pack, the fit again Rónan Kelleher is named at hooker with Cian Healy and Andrew Porter at prop. Iain Henderson returns to join James Ryan in the engine room.

Caelan Doris resumes at number eight, with Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier completing the backrow as CJ Stander is rested.

Billy Burns could make his Ireland debut from the bench, with Keith Earls also returning to the matchday squad.

More to follow.

Ireland team to play Wales: Jacob Stockdale; Hugo Keenan, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Will Connors, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Keith Earls.