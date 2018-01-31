James Haskell’s England career in doubt after Wasps exit confirmed

James Haskell’s England career has been plunged into limbo after Wasps confirmed the back-row forward would leave the Aviva Premiership club this summer.

Haskell wants to extend his 75-cap Test career to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but must play for an English club to keep that dream with Eddie Jones’ side alive.

Wasps have signed Brad Shields from the Hurricanes for next term, and the English-qualified Kiwi flanker wants to force his way into Jones’ England squad.

Haskell came through the Wasps academy to make his senior debut in 2002, enjoying stints in France, Japan and New Zealand before heading back to his first club in 2013.

“Hask goes back a long way with Wasps,” said Wasps rugby director Dai Young.

“Since starting in the academy as a teenager he has played around 200 games including a spell as club captain, which is a great achievement.

“I have no doubt whatsoever, given his character and loyalty to this club, that he will remain fully committed until the end of the current campaign.

“On behalf of everyone at Wasps I’d like to thank James for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Haskell broke through at a time when Wasps were able to contest European rugby’s top club competitions, helping his side lift the Heineken Cup in 2004 and 2007.

Now though he must find a move to another English club in a bid to keep alive his dream of representing England at the 2019 World Cup.

“I have had a fantastic career at Wasps and would like to think I have played a part in the club’s success over the years,” said Haskell.

“I am looking forward to the next phase of my career; I wish all the players and officials at Wasps all the best for the future and will give my usual 100 per cent for the rest of the season.”