Jacob Stockdale not shirking the challenge as Ireland’s new 15

Jacob Stockdale, the chief fall guy for Ireland’s 35-27 defeat in their 2020 Six Nations finale last Saturday in Paris, has admitted the basics of his game let him down.

After 28 caps on the left wing, Stockdale started his second Test at fullback in the Stade de France and aside from the fumble which led to France’s penalty try, his positional play and anticipation were also called into question to varying extents in each of the home side’s other three tries.

Fronting up to the media just four days later to help launch Maxol’s annual charity Christmas fundraiser for Aware, Stockdale was immediately asked for his assessment of his performance in Paris.

“We went over there hoping that we would be able to bring back a trophy and obviously that didn’t go our way. For me personally, I felt like the basic parts of my game probably let me down. I did some stuff pretty well and then just not holding onto the ball properly, not making the right decision at the right times - that kind of basic bread and butter stuff that maybe you take for granted the odd time. I think that’s what let me down in the game. It’s a bit disappointing really.”

As well as his positional play and anticipation, Stockdale’s concentration has also been called into question, but he maintained: “I don’t think it’s a lack of concentration or anything like that. The ball was very greasy, probably surprisingly greasy. Maybe that was something that I hadn’t necessarily prepared for properly.

“There are a number of different factors. Sometimes the ball can take a real awkward bounce all of a sudden and sometimes it feels a bit unfair.

“But look, at the end of day, I rate myself as being able to make sure that I can deal with that sort of stuff and I didn’t, which is the disappointing part for me.”

Stockdale had converted to fullback for Ulster since the resumption, starting five of seven games there if also reverting to left wing during games, such as halfway through their Pro14 semi-final win away to Edinburgh after a defensively flawed first half at 15.

It remains to be seen whether Andy Farrell and his coaching staff continue with Stockdale there in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales on Friday week at the Aviva Stadium. The team will be named next Tuesday but Stockdale clearly enjoys the more varied attacking options which the position affords, if also appreciating the potential for more defensive scrutiny and criticism.

“Look, I have said it before plenty when I was playing wing and it’s the same when I’m at fullback, I am happy to play any position that gets me on the pitch. However, I have really been enjoying playing fullback.

“Unfortunately you probably take a bit more flak at fullback because you have a bit more work to do. But that’s the nature of the job - it’s the nature of being in a professional sports environment.

“I am happy to take that on the chin and admit that I am not, by and away, the finished product at 15 yet. I am still learning the role and learning the position. But I am trying to get better.”

In any event, he is also aware, as it were, of the criticism which has come his way, even if he’s learned to better shield himself from social media.

“I have kind of, over the last year or two, really learned to block out the noise to a certain extent. I feel that is something I have got pretty good at. Funnily enough, when your mates are texting you saying ‘Are you alright?’ you kind of know that you are getting quite destroyed on social media anyway,” he noted with an ironic smile.

“But you are going to have armchair pundits, you are going to have fans who aren’t happy with the game. Unfortunately, that’s just the nature of it. I think I have got pretty good at being able to have four or five people’s opinions that I know are really good rugby players or rugby coaches, and trust their opinions on the matter, and being able to block out that outside noise.”

