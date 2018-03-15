Jacob Stockdale: Covering a lot of ground in a short space of time
From schoolboy prodigy to try-scoring record breaker the Ireland wing is on the fast track
Jacob Stockdale runs past Blair Kinghorn to score his second try against Scotland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
There is an argument that the Jacob Stockdale’s striking self possession for one so callow in terms of Test match experience may be drawn from a slightly nomadic upbringing in which he had to adapt to a periodically changing environment.