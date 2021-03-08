Jacob Stockdale back in Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
The Ulster winger will join up with squad when they gather on Tuesday at Carton House
Jacob Stockdale has returned to the Ireland squad for the final two Six Nations matches. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Jacob Stockdale has returned to the Ireland squad for Sunday’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland after missing the first three matches because of injury.
Stockdale will join up with the squad when they gather at Carton House on Tuesday while Shane Daly remains with Munster.
Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week in camp while there were no significant injury concerns from the other 12 players who featured in the Pro14 fixtures over the weekend.
Ireland squad for round four and five of the Six Nations
Backs
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 91 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 50 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 97 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps
Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 20 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 18 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 47 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 107 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 19 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 41 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 49 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps