Jack O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole out of U20 World Championships

Ireland suffer big double blow ahead of tournament in France
Number eight Jack O’Sullivan has been ruled out of the Under-20 Rugby World Championship along with tighthead prop. Photograph: Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Number eight Jack O’Sullivan has been ruled out of the Under-20 Rugby World Championship along with tighthead prop. Photograph: Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Ireland’s hopes in the Under-20 Rugby World Championship were hit by two significant injuries – to number eight Jack O’Sullivan and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole – both of whom were ruled out of this summer’s tournament in France.

UCC student O’Sullivan, who was outstanding in the recent Six Nations Championship, suffered an ACL tear in training and will be replaced by Garryowen’s Jack Daly. O’Toole suffered a knee injury having turned in a superb 80-minute performance in Ulster’s recent Champions Cup playoff win over the Ospreys.

His place goes to UCC’s Brian O’Connor, who along with Daly, are uncapped at this level. Castleisland native Daly has worn the green jersey at Under-18 Clubs and Schools, while O’Connor lined out for the Ireland Under-19s last season.

Noel McNamara’s squad leave for France on Saturday and their opening match is next Wednesday night when they face their hosts at the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.