Jack O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole out of U20 World Championships

Ireland’s hopes in the Under-20 Rugby World Championship were hit by two significant injuries – to number eight Jack O’Sullivan and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole – both of whom were ruled out of this summer’s tournament in France.

UCC student O’Sullivan, who was outstanding in the recent Six Nations Championship, suffered an ACL tear in training and will be replaced by Garryowen’s Jack Daly. O’Toole suffered a knee injury having turned in a superb 80-minute performance in Ulster’s recent Champions Cup playoff win over the Ospreys.

His place goes to UCC’s Brian O’Connor, who along with Daly, are uncapped at this level. Castleisland native Daly has worn the green jersey at Under-18 Clubs and Schools, while O’Connor lined out for the Ireland Under-19s last season.

Noel McNamara’s squad leave for France on Saturday and their opening match is next Wednesday night when they face their hosts at the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan.