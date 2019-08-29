Jack Carty to make first Ireland start against Wales

Peter O’Mahony will lead Ireland against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday despite the inclusion of Rory Best in the matchday squad.

With Munster’s Niall Scannell starting at hooker, Best (37) is due to win his 119th cap off the bench in this penultimate warm-up match before the World Cup.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt must submit a 31-man squad to World Rugby on Monday so Will Addison at fullback, Chris Farrell at centre and Andrew Conway on the right wing are jostling for one or two remaining slots.

Same goes for newly shaped backrow where O’Mahony moves to openside – where he featured on tour of Australia in 2018 – Jack Conan launches his bid to become the starting number eight and Tadhg Beirne gets a long overdue opportunity on the blindside flank.

In the continued injury enforced absence of Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery, Connacht’s Jack Carty makes his first start for Ireland but Schmidt is going to The Principality without any cover at outhalf as Garry Ringrose and Dave Kearney make up the bench.

Kieran Marmion is the scrumhalf, with Luke McGrath in reserve, despite Conor Murray fully passing his three Head Injury Assessments since a head collision with England’s Jonny May during last weekend’s record 57-15 defeat to England.

Dave Kilcoyne’s campaign for the loosehead position also begins with Andrew Porter his understudy – bad news for Jack McGrath – even though the 23-year-old has spent the past two years adjusting to tighthead prop.

Devin Toner is the replacement lock with Iain Henderson and James Ryan expected to solve the multiple lineout problems exposed by Saracens duo Maro Itoje and George Kruis.

Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Henderson, and O’Mahony are the only players retained from what Schmidt described as an “unacceptable”

performance in London.

More to follow…

IRELAND: Will Addison; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Jack Conan.

Replacements: Rory Best, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Luke McGrath, Garry Ringrose, Dave Kearney.