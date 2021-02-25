Italy v Ireland: Andy Farrell makes seven changes for trip to Rome

Tadhg Furlong returns to frontrow as Ryan Baird and Craig Casey in line for debuts

Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong will start in the Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong will start in the Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Six Nations: Italy v Ireland

Kick-off: 2.15pm, Saturday. Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 1.45pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media One and ITV.

Dave Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong will make up Ireland’s frontrow for Saturday’s clash with Italy as Andy Farrell looks to pick up a first Six Nations win as Ireland head coach.

Farrell has opted to revamp his entire frontrow while Jamison Gibson-Park will start at scrumhalf in the absence of Conor Murray with captain Johnny Sexton returning to outhalf.

Hugo Keenan maintains his place at fullback for the third game in a row while Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw do likewise at 13 and 12 respectively.

Rónan Kelleher scores a try against France two weeks ago. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Rónan Kelleher scores a try against France two weeks ago. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

James Lowe and Jordan Larmour take up the spots on the wings with the latter replacing Keith Earls while James Ryan is restored to the second row alongside Iain Henderson.

Will Connors is also promoted to the starting lineup with Tadhg Beirne moving to blindside flanker as Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock drop out of the matchday 23. CJ Stander remains at number eight.

Ryan Baird and Craig Casey are among those named on the bench and are in line to make their Test debuts.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; David Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, Keith Earls.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.