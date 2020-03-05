Italy v England to be postponed due to coronavirus fears

The Guinness 2020 Six Nations game between Italy and England, which was scheduled for Saturday week (March 14th) in Rome, is set to be called off. This follows the decree from the Italian Government on Wednesday that the game, like all Serie A matches, had to be played behind closed doors due to the spread of the coronavirus in Italy, which has claimed the lives of over 100 people.

In light of this decision, the Six Nations organisers have held discussions with the Federazione Italiana Rugby and the RFU, and rather than play the game behind closed doors they have opted to postpone the match in the hope of re-scheduling it for a later date, most probably in October.

Had the game been played in an empty Stadio Olimpico, Italian sources have said this would have cost the FIR in the region of €2.5 million in refunded ticket sales. A Six Nations statement is set to confirm as much today.

The Six Nations are adamant that akin to the postponed Ireland-Italy match which was scheduled for this Saturday, the Italy-England game will ultimately be played. Ideally, these matches would take in front of fully sold-out stadia, although if it came to it, then as a last resort behind closed doors.

Aside from the integrity of the tournament, there is the prize money that comes with the final standings and also the issue of world ranking points, which is of particular importance this year given the draw for the 2023 World Cup will take place after the November internationals.

There was no further update on the France-Ireland game which is also scheduled for Saturday week. Hence, as with this weekend’s games between England and Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, and Scotland against France in Murrayfield on Sunday, it is still set to go ahead.

The French Government have decreed that any rugby or soccer matches played in enclosed stadia, such as Racing 92’s la Defense Arena, have to be played behind closed doors, but as yet this does not apply to open-air grounds.

However, were the French Government to come to the same decision as their Italian counterparts between now and Saturday week in insisting games such as France-Ireland in the Stade de France would have to be played behind closed doors, most likely the tournament organisers along with the FFR (Fédération Française de Rugby) and the IRFU would postpone the match. That precedent has now been set.