Italy put Chicago defeat behind them with win over Georgia

Conor O’Shea’s side run in four tries in Florence encounter
Italy’s outhalf Tommaso Allan runs in to score a try during the autumn international against Georgia in Florence. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images

Italy’s outhalf Tommaso Allan runs in to score a try during the autumn international against Georgia in Florence. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images

 

Italy 28 Georgia 17

Italy boosted their case for continued inclusion in the Six Nations on Saturday with a 28-17 win over Georgia in Florence, the team often cited as having better credentials.

Conor O’Shea’s side scored four tries, including one by Tommaso Allan who also kicked two penalties and a conversion, in the first meeting of the sides since 2003.

The game was seen as an unofficial test of Italy’s right to stay in the Six Nations, where they have not won a match since 2015 and have finished bottom for the last three seasons.

Georgia have won the Europe International Championships – effectively a second-tier event – for eight of the last 10 seasons but there is no promotion and relegation between the two competitions.

After Allan converted an early penalty, a stunning solo try from Georgia’s Tamaz Mchedlidze and a Soso Matiashvili conversion gave the visitors an early 7-3 lead.

But tries by Michele Campagnaro and Mattia Bellini, with an Allan penalty in between, gave Italy an 18-7 half-time advantage.

Italy increased their lead with further tries by Simone Ferrari and Allan. Matiashvili converted a penalty in between and Georgia reduced the arrears with a penalty try.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.