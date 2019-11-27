Israel Folau raises Rugby Australia compensation claim to €8.6m

Amended claim says contract termination denied him the chance to captain Wallabies

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has raised his compensation claim against Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs to A$14 million (€8.6million). Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has raised his compensation claim against Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs to A$14 million (€8.6million). Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty

 

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has raised his compensation claim against Rugby Australia (RA) and the New South Wales Waratahs to A$14 million (€8.6million) in an updated court filing.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, was previously seeking A$10 million in damages from RA and the Waratahs, who terminated his four-year contract in May after he posted a meme on social media that said hell awaited homosexuals and other groups.

The 30-year-old filed an amended statement of claim to the Federal Circuit Court on Wednesday that said his termination had denied him a chance to captain the Wallabies.

The statement said Folau’s losses and damages included “additional post-playing career monetary benefits” derived from successfully competing in two additional Rugby World Cups and “possible captainship of a trophy-winning Wallabies team”.

Folau, who has cast his legal challenge as a fight for religious freedom, is also seeking an apology from RA and the right to resume his international career.

The trial is set to begin in February if final mediation between the parties fails next month.

Folau caused a media storm last week when he said in a sermon posted on Facebook that recent deadly bushfires in Australia and a devastating drought were God’s punishment for the country allowing same-sex marriage and abortion.

Former fullback Folau was capped 62 times by the Wallabies and also represented Australia in rugby league.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.