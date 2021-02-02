IRFU deny they are to be part of a joint 2031 Rugby World Cup bid

The IRFU has rejected a story that they would be part of a bid, formulated by the English, Welsh and Scottish rugby unions to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

The story was reported by The Guardian on Monday, and the IRFU have since declared their current position on the issue.

“The IRFU wish to clarify that while some preliminary exploratory discussions took place last autumn with the English, Scottish and Welsh Unions about a possible joint bid to host Rugby World Cup 2031 the matter is not being progressed, at this point in time.”

The IRFU contested the right to host the 2023 World Cup, an election in which the French bid prevailed over those of South Africa and Ireland.

The Irish Times reported in the aftermath that “although it was a secret ballot, Scotland is believed to have submitted its three votes in favour of the French bid, with Wales backing South Africa.”

There might be a bridge or too that required mending there.