IRFU deny allegations they were opposed to Scotland-Japan rearrangement

Statement says claims made by journalist Stephen Jones are ‘scurrlilous and untrue’

Scotland’s clash with tournament hosts Japan will go ahead on Sunday morning. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

Scotland’s clash with tournament hosts Japan will go ahead on Sunday morning. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

 

The IRFU have released a statement asking The Times (UK) rugby journalist Stephen Jones to withdraw “scurrlilous and untrue” allegations that Ireland were opposed to Scotland’s Rugby World Cup clash with Japan being rearranged.

The final Pool A clash between Gregor Townsend’s Scots and the tournament hosts came under threat of cancellation due to Typhoon Hagibis, before being given the go-ahead on Sunday morning.

Had the fixture been abandoned both sides would have been awarded two points each, knocking Scotland out of the Rugby World Cup and securing top spot in Pool A for Japan, with Ireland progressing as runners-up.

And in The Sunday Times, Jones had suggested the IRFU, as well as the New Zealand rugby union, were, “vehemently opposed to any rearrangement” of Scotland and Japan’s meeting in Yokohama.

He claims the IRFU’s motivations for wanting the game cancelled, rather than rearranged, are unclear - but on Sunday morning the IRFU denied the allegations.

A statement read: “The statement by Stephen Jones in today’s edition of The Sunday Times (October 14, 2019) referring to The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) being ‘vehemently opposed’ to any rearrangement of the Scotland V Japan Rugby World Cup fixture is completely false and the inference within the article that the IRFU made representations to World Rugby on the matter is totally without foundation.

“The Irish Rugby Football Union calls on Stephen Jones to immediately withdraw this scurrilous and untrue allegation.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.