IRFU confirm Rob Kearney’s new deal until end of 2019-20 season

Leinster fullback had wanted two year extension but agrees to a nine month deal

The IRFU have confirmed Rob Kearney’s contract extension. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The IRFU have announced fullback Rob Kearney has agreed a new deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Kearney confirmed on Monday he had received a nine-month contract extension, despite looking for a new two-year deal.

And on Tuesday the IRFU released a statement confirming the 33-year-old will continue to play his rugby in Ireland until next summer.

Kearney is the most decorated player in Irish rugby history, having earned numerous honours for both the national side and Leinster.

On his new deal, Kearney said: “I am feeling pretty good about where I am physically and mentally after a long season which has contained a few lows but also some massive highs.

“There are goals I still want to achieve with both Leinster and Ireland next season but I will enjoy a couple of weeks off now before getting stuck into what will be a hugely exciting season for Irish rugby.”

Meanwhile IRFU performance director David Nucifora said: “Rob has contributed a huge amount to Irish Rugby and has performed at a high level again this year for Ireland and Leinster.

“We are delighted that he will continue his career in Ireland in what will be his 15th season as a senior pro.”

