Ireland weather the storm to see off Wales

Ireland 24 Wales 14

Ireland made it two wins from two in this year’s Six Nations with a richly deserved victory over defending champions Wales in Dublin on Saturday afternoon. Tries from Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conaway proved more than enough to see off the visitors as new coach Andy Farrell presided over his second win since succeeding Joe Schmidt.

Wales, who last year completed a tournament clean sweep by emphatically beating Ireland in Cardiff, made one change from their bonus-point victory over Italy. Saracens centre Nick Tompkins, a try-scoring debutant off the bench seven days ago, made his first Test start and George North moved back to the wing from midfield.

Ireland, who have now won 17 of their last 18 Tests in Dublin, showed two changes from the side which scraped past Scotland last weekend. Centre Robbie Henshaw replaced an injured Garry Ringrose, and flanker Peter O’Mahony also started in a reshaped back-row which saw CJ Stander move to number eight in place of Caelan Doris.

Ireland began the game in the ascendancy and deservedly went ahead in the 19th minute through a try from fullback Larmour. Following a ruck inside the Wales 22, Larmour received the ball from scrumhalf Conor Murray and brushed his way through the Welsh defence before touching down wide on the right. Johnny Sexton was off target with the conversion, leaving the score at 5-0.

Wales suffered a blow in the 25th minute when wing Josh Adams, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the win over Italy, was forced off and replaced by Johnny McNicholl, but they quickly responded to the setback and edged ahead. Scrumhalf Tomos Williams dived over to the right of the posts after racing clear on to a pass from Dan Biggar, with the latter adding the extras to put the visitors 7-5 ahead.

Wayne Pivac’s side did not lead for long due to a costly error from Williams. The Welsh number nine knocked on close to his own try line following a line-out and, from the resultant scrum, prop Tadhg Furlong bulldozed his way over to score. Sexton made no mistake with a much simpler conversion, putting Ireland 12-7 in front at the break.

Ireland were rewarded for a dominant start to the second period with a third try of the afternoon, scored by Josh Van Der Flier. Referee Romain Poite awarded the score following a lengthy consultation with the TMO after flanker Van Der Flier grounded in the left corner during a maul. Sexton successfully kicked the conversion, giving the hosts breathing space at 19-7.

Wales thought they had found a way back into the contest but centre Hadleigh Parkes was adjudged to have lost control of the ball as he dived for the try line. French official Poite initially awarded a try before ruling it out following another lengthy review. Wales kept pressing but a scrum penalty allowed the home side to clear their lines and when Conway went over in the corner there would be no way back for the Welsh, who managed a late consolation through Justin Tipuric.