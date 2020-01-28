Ireland v Scotland: Murray keeps Cooney at bay in starting lineup

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland

Kick-off: 4.45pm, Saturday. Venue: Aviva stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will start at 4.15pm. On TV: Live on Virgin Media Sport.

The Leinster number eight Caelan Doris will make his international debut after Andy Farrell named the hugely promising 21-year-old in his first selection as Ireland’s new head coach for next Saturday’s opening Six Nations game against Scotland (kick-off 4.45pm).

The likelihood is that Doris’ provincial teammate, 21-year-old hooker Ronan Kelleher, will also make his international bow as well after being named on the bench.

All told, there are five changes from the starting XV in the World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand in Tokyo Stadium in a significantly refreshed and younger side to start the Farrell era as well as one positional switch, with CJ Stander moving to blindside as Peter O’Mahony drops to the bench.

Despite a foot injury sustained in Leinster’s win over Benetton last Saturday week, Jordan Larmour will start in his preferred position of fullback. Andrew Conway comes in for Keith Earls on the right wing and Bundee Aki, suspended for that All Blacks quarter-final, returns to the midfield in place of Robbie Henshaw, who is on the bench. In the front-row Rob Herring starts at hooker.

Perhaps with Kelleher’s anticipated debut in mind, Devin Toner is recalled to join O’Mahony on the bench.

As expected, Conor Murray has been retained ahead of the in-form John Cooney, who edges out Luke McGrath for a place among the replacements alongside his Leinster half-back partner Ross Byrne.

In addition to Earls, half a dozen of the match-day squad from that ignominious World Cup quarter-final exit were ruled out of this game through retirement (Rory Best), injury (Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery) or non-selection (Rob Kearney, Niall Scannell and Rhys Ruddock) in the 35-man squad that completed a week’s training in the Algarve today.

Doris has forced his way into the Irish back-row on the back of doing likewise with Leinster this season in the absence of the injured Jack Conan. The star turn and captain of the Irish Under-20s two seasons ago, perhaps too much was expected of him in his rookie campaign last season, but his form and imposing performances have risen appreciably this season.

His 10 starts this season, including four in the Champions Cup, are already only one shy of last season’s tally and he is a complete all-round rugby player. Physically big, he carries strongly, takes good lines, has an offloading and passing game and is also a very good defender, somewhat in the mould of Jamie Heaslip.

Kelleher also looks like a test match animal. Exceptionally dynamic, in the mould of Jerry Flannery and Keith Wood, as a former back-rower he is quick, takes excellent lines and knows where the try line is.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Peter O’Mahony, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.