Ireland v Argentina: Jordan Larmour keeps place at fullback

Rory Best also returns to captain the team while Garry Ringrose is ruled out with injury

Gavin Cummiskey at Carton House

IIreland’s Jordan Larmour starts at fullback for the Guinness Series clash with Argentina on Saturday. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

IIreland’s Jordan Larmour starts at fullback for the Guinness Series clash with Argentina on Saturday. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Guinness Series: Ireland v Argentina

Kick off: 6.30pm. Venue: Aviva Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog from 5.45pm. On TV: Live on RTÉ2 and Channel 4.

Jordan Larmour and Dan Leavy are the individual winners as Ireland welcome Argentina to the Aviva stadium this Saturday.

The inability of Garry Ringrose to train since victory over Italy last weekend in Chicago somewhat forced the hand of Ireland coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the official November opener.

Injury to Rob Kearney (shoulder) had presented Schmidt with the opportunity to run Robbie Henshaw at fullback, with Bundee Aki and Ringrose in midfield, but that plan was scuppered this week. Henshaw switched into the back field for 34 minutes of last month’s victory in Treviso after Kearney was forced off with a shoulder problem.

However, the 32-year-old trained this morning with the squad and is expected to return for the New Zealand game on November 17th – unless Larmour continues his astonishing form. The 21-year-old’s hat-trick at Soldier Field is rewarded with another start at 15 as the former Connacht partnership of Henshaw and Aki is reunited outside Johnny Sexton while Kieran Marmion gets a rare opportunity at scrumhalf.

Ireland’s backrow reunifies the holy trinity – Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien and CJ Stander – as the same pack that beat Argentina 28-9 in November 2017 returns en bloc.

Leavy – who established himself at openside en route to the Grand Slam – gets an olive branch from Schmidt despite being demoted to Pro 14 action in South Africa last week. Leinster’s player of the year has clawed his way onto the bench.

Iain Henderson partners James Ryan in the second row but Devin Toner hangs on despite the brilliance of Tadhg Beirne in red and blue this season.

Rory Best captains the side on what will be his 112th cap.

IRELAND: J Larmour; J Stockdale, R Henshaw, B Aki, K Earls; J Sexton, K Marmion; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; J Ryan, I Henderson; P O’Mahony, S O’Brien, CJ Stander.

Replacements: S Cronin, J McGrath, A Porter, D Toner, D Leavy,L McGrath, J Carbery, A Conway.

More to follow from Carton House...

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.