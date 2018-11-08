Ireland v Argentina: Jordan Larmour keeps place at fullback

Guinness Series: Ireland v Argentina

Kick off: 6.30pm. Venue: Aviva Stadium. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog from 5.45pm. On TV: Live on RTÉ2 and Channel 4.

Jordan Larmour and Dan Leavy are the individual winners as Ireland welcome Argentina to the Aviva stadium this Saturday.

The inability of Garry Ringrose to train since victory over Italy last weekend in Chicago somewhat forced the hand of Ireland coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the official November opener.

Injury to Rob Kearney (shoulder) had presented Schmidt with the opportunity to run Robbie Henshaw at fullback, with Bundee Aki and Ringrose in midfield, but that plan was scuppered this week. Henshaw switched into the back field for 34 minutes of last month’s victory in Treviso after Kearney was forced off with a shoulder problem.

However, the 32-year-old trained this morning with the squad and is expected to return for the New Zealand game on November 17th – unless Larmour continues his astonishing form. The 21-year-old’s hat-trick at Soldier Field is rewarded with another start at 15 as the former Connacht partnership of Henshaw and Aki is reunited outside Johnny Sexton while Kieran Marmion gets a rare opportunity at scrumhalf.

Ireland’s backrow reunifies the holy trinity – Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien and CJ Stander – as the same pack that beat Argentina 28-9 in November 2017 returns en bloc.

Leavy – who established himself at openside en route to the Grand Slam – gets an olive branch from Schmidt despite being demoted to Pro 14 action in South Africa last week. Leinster’s player of the year has clawed his way onto the bench.

Iain Henderson partners James Ryan in the second row but Devin Toner hangs on despite the brilliance of Tadhg Beirne in red and blue this season.

Rory Best captains the side on what will be his 112th cap.

IRELAND: J Larmour; J Stockdale, R Henshaw, B Aki, K Earls; J Sexton, K Marmion; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; J Ryan, I Henderson; P O’Mahony, S O’Brien, CJ Stander.

Replacements: S Cronin, J McGrath, A Porter, D Toner, D Leavy,L McGrath, J Carbery, A Conway.

More to follow from Carton House...