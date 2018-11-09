Ireland v Argentina: Ireland player profiles

A look at Joe Schmidt’s starting XV set to take on Los Pumas at the Aviva Stadium
Johnny Sexton during Friday’s captain’s run ahead of Ireland’s clash with Argentina. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

15 Jordan Larmour

Club: Leinster
Age: 21
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 91kg (14st 4lbs)
Caps: 7

Three tries last week and setting up another for Luke McGrath perfectly encapsulated his effervescence as a running threat and he’s been rewarded by retaining the starting jersey.

Jordan Larmour has retained the number 15 jersey. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
14 Keith Earls

Club: Munster
Age: 31
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 87kg (13st 9lbs)
Caps: 70

A beautifully balanced runner and a huge threat in attack particularly from broken play, Ireland will look to get him on the ball as much as possible and not necessarily in orthodox fashion.

13 Robbie Henshaw 

Club: Leinster
Age: 25
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 103kg (16st 3lbs)
Caps: 36

He reverts to the number 13 jersey in the absence of Garry Ringrose and reprises a midfield partnership from his Connacht days; an outstanding player on both sides of the ball.

12 Bundee Aki

Club: Connacht
Age: 28
Height: 6’
Weight: 101kg (15st 12lbs)
Caps: 10

His skill set transcends the power game and his ability to attack defenders and put other players in space is an important asset, so too his physicality in defence.

11 Jacob Stockdale

Club: Ulster
Age: 22
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 103kg (16st 3lbs)
Caps: 12

His carry in the first moment of the game against Italy illustrates his many qualities including strength, footwork and the inclination to look for an offload in contact.

10 Jonathan Sexton

Club: Leinster
Age: 33
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 92kg (14st 6lbs)
Caps: 76

Ireland’s game manager, place-kicker, lightning rod in attack and defence, he sets the tone for so many of Ireland’s best performances.

9 Kieran Marmion

Club: Connacht
Age: 26
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 85kg (13st 5lbs)
Caps: 22

His speed to the ruck and ability to eke out gaps on the fringes of the breakdown are important assets; an opportunity to lay down a marker ahead of the All Blacks.

Kieran Marmion can stake a claim to start at scrumhalf against the All Blacks. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
1 Cian Healy

Club: Leinster
Age: 31
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 115kg (18st 1lb)
Caps: 81

Slimmed down and back to his explosive best as a ball carrier, he doesn’t just rely on power but also possesses the footwork to beat tacklers.  

2 Rory Best (capt)

Club: Ulster
Age: 36
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 106kg (16st 9lbs)
Caps: 111

The set piece has always been a primary platform from which Ireland like to launch their attacks and he’s a major contributor along with his work over the ball.

3 Tadhg Furlong

Club: Leinster
Age: 25
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 126kg (19st 11lbs)
Caps: 26

There have been little flashes of those barnstorming carries that are a feature of his game when he is at his best. Ireland will go after the Pumas scrum and he will have a big say in that if they’re to be successful.

4 Iain Henderson

Club: Ulster
Age: 26
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 117kg (18st 5lbs)
Caps: 39

A superb athlete with great ball skills and an uncanny knack of getting through tackles no matter how heavy the traffic; combines all this with a voracious work-rate.

5 James Ryan

Club: Leinster
Age: 22
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 108kg (17st)
Caps: 11

He’s very much like his engine room partner in terms of orientation as a player; brilliant athlete, runs great lines and possesses a great rugby brain.

Peter O’Mahony in action during the summer series win in Australia. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
6 Peter O’Mahony

Club: Munster
Age: 29
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 107kg (16st 11lbs)
Caps: 50

Given the likely nature of the early exchanges, his combative qualities at the breakdown and work in the lineout will be hugely important to the team.

7 Seán O’Brien

Club: Leinster
Age: 31
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 108kg (17st)
Caps: 51

It is two weeks shy of a year since his last cap, coincidentally against Argentina, and he’ll be keen to make up for lost time and reclaim the mantle as one of the world’s best loose forwards.

8 CJ Stander

Club: Munster
Age: 28
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 114kg (17st 13lbs)
Caps: 26

He’s a player who takes responsibility, relentless in his appetite for work both in attack and defence, and always putting the team first.  

