Ireland v Argentina: Argentina player profiles

15 Emiliano Boffelli

Club: Jaguares

Age: 23

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 91kg (14st 5lbs)

Caps: 20

A brilliant runner whose first instinct is to counterattack, has scored tries in three of his last four internationals and also offers a long range place-kicking option.

14 Bautista Delguy

Club: Jaguares

Age: 21

Height: 6’

Weight: 81kg (12st 11lbs)

Caps: 8

Made his debut for the Pumas in the summer and since then has gone on to score four tries in eight caps including a brace in the win over South Africa; quick with lovely balance.

13 Matias Orlando

Club: Jaguares

Age: 26

Height: 6’

Weight: 94kg (14st 11lbs)

Caps: 36

Played in only two of the recent Rugby Championship matches coming on against New Zealand then starting and scoring a try against Australia. Can play either centre position and wing.

12 Jeronimo De La Fuente

Club: Jaguares

Age: 27

Height: 6’

Weight: 98kg (15st 6lbs)

Caps: 43

He has played against Ireland on four occasions, losing three but came on as a replacement when the Pumas beat Ireland in the 2015 World Cup. Strong and direct in his style of play.

11 Ramiro Moyano

Club: Jaguares

Age: 28

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 85kg (13st 5lbs)

Caps: 27

A try scorer against Ireland the last time the sides met in Dublin and provides his team with a real cutting edge, 13 tries in his career to date; part of a lethal back three.

Argentina outhalf Nicolas Sanchez. Photograph: John Davidson/Inpho/Photosport

10 Nicolas Sanchez

Club: Jaguares/Stade Francais

Age: 30

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 83kg (13st 1lb)

Caps: 71

A brilliant playmaker and always a threat on the gain-line, he has scored 680 points for his country and more often than not is the catalyst for their best attacking moments.

9 Tomas Cubelli

Club: Jaguares

Age: 29

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 81kg (12st 11lbs)

Caps: 67

The Pumas second choice scrumhalf for the recent Rugby Championship, coming on as a replacement in four matches and grabbing a try against the All Blacks. Played with the Brumbies for a season.

1 Santiago Garcia Botta

Club: Jaguares

Age: 26

Height: 6’

Weight: 110kg (17st 2lbs)

Caps: 30

Five of his last six caps have been as a replacement, his only start coming in the defeat to New Zealand in early December. The scrum has been an issue for the Pumas in recent times.

2 Agustin Creevy

Club: Jaguares

Age: 33

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 110kg (17st 2lbs)

Caps: 80

One of the outstanding hookers in world rugby and a ferocious competitor, the former Argentine captain is blessed with great hands and an ability to offload.

Los Pumas hooker Agustin Creevy. Photograph: Anthony Au-Yeung/Inpho/Photosport

3 Santiago Medrano

Club: Jaguares

Age: 22

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 112kg (17st 6lbs)

Caps: 8

Seven of his eight caps since making his debut against Wales during the summer have come as a replacement with his only start the victory over the Wallabies in the Gold Coast.

4 Matias Alemanno

Club: Jaguares

Age: 26

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 117kg (18st 6lbs)

Caps: 50

A first choice secondrow from 2015 to 2017 but since then has started only two of the last nine Test matches and will be keen to reclaim that regular starting role.

5 Tomas Lavanini

Club: Jaguares

Age: 25

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 130kg (20st 7lbs)

Caps: 47

A powerful ball carrier and lineout option for his team, he is a punishing tackler if occasionally prone to picking up the odd yellow card: an excellent player.

6 Pablo Matera (capt)

Club: Jaguares

Age: 25 Height: 6’4”

Weight: 99kg (15st 8lbs)

Caps: 55



One of the outstanding forwards in world rugby he took over the captaincy of the Pumas from Creevy at the behest of new coach Mario Ledesma. He leads by example in attack and defence.

7 Guido Petti

Club: Jaguares

Age: 23

Height: 6’4” Weight: 108kg (17st)

Caps: 42

Has never played anywhere other than secondrow for the national side, starting 14 of the Pumas last 16 Test matches, so this is something of a punt to shift him to the backrow possibly in anticipating the way Ledesma believes Ireland will play.

8 Javier Ortega Desio

Club: Jaguares

Age: 28

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 102kg (16st 1lb)

Caps: 48

Has won the majority of his caps as a flanker but has been first choice number eight for the last eight Tests for the Pumas; a huge work-rate and power and a fine athlete.