Ireland to play Zimbabwe in last eight after Uruguay romp

Ireland are through to the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens Repechage tournament after a comprehensive 36-0 win over previously unbeaten Uruguay.

The result was Ireland’s third win from three and secured top spot in their pool as they bid to secure a place on the elite World Sevens circuit in 2019.

Tries from Ian Fitzpatrick, Jimmy O’Brien, Terry Kennedy, Hugo Keenan, Harry McNulty and Shane Daly set up victory over the outgunned south Americans.

Ireland now face Zimbabwe on Saturday in the last eight at 12.26pm Irish time.

Ireland team v Uruguay: John O’Donnell, Ian Fitzpatrick, Harry McNulty, Mark Roche, Hugo Keenan, James Leo O’Brien, Terry Kennedy. Replacements: Shane Daly, Will Connors, Bryan Mollen, Robert Baloucoune, Billy Dardis.