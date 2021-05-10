Ireland to play summer Test matches against Japan and the USA

Ireland are to play two summer Test matches against Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium, World Rugby has confirmed.

Andy Farrell’s side will play the Brave Blossoms in Dublin on Saturday July 3rd, before they take on America a week later on July 10th.

The two fixtures will replace the scheduled three-Test tour of Fiji, which was cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Pacific Island nation.

Ireland last met Japan at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, when they were blown away by the tournament hosts, losing 19-12 in Shizuoka.

Japan are set to take on the British and Irish Lions at Murrayfield on June 26th, before travelling to Dublin the following weekend.

On the announcement of the summer fixtures, Farrell said: “We now have two games at home to focus on which will be great for the group.

“There have been some strong individual performances in the Rainbow Cup over the past couple of weeks and there are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for selection for the international window in July.”

The fixtures are part of a revised summer schedule throughout international rugby, with the Covid-19 pandemic putting an end to a number of tours, including Wales’s tour of Argentina.

The Six Nations champions will now face Canada and Argentina in Cardiff, while England will host the USA and Canada at Twickenham.

An IRFU statement confirmed: “Fixtures are subject to final agreement and further details will be announced in due course.”

Ireland fixtures July 2021

Ireland v Japan, Saturday July 3rd, Aviva Stadium

Ireland v USA, Saturday July 10th, Aviva Stadium