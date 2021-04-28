Ireland to host Six Nations champions Wales in 2022 opener

Ireland will host champions Wales in their opening game of the 2022 Six Nations on on the first weekend of February.

Wales missed out on a Grand Slam after Brice Dulin’s last-gasp try helped France break their hearts in a thrilling end to this year’s tournament as Les Bleus won out 32-30 in Paris.

France will host Ireland at the Stade de France on the second weekend on Saturday, February 12th, while Andy Farrell’s side will be on the road after the first break weekend when they travel to Rome to take on Italy on Sunday, February 27th.

Ireland complete their away dates with a trip to Twickenham after the second gap weekend, the game at Twickenham scheduled for Saturday, March 12th.

The final round of fixtures sees Ireland host Scotland on Saturday, March 19th as part of a triple-header that day with Wales hosting Italy and France taking on England in Paris.

2022 Six Nations Fixtures

(all kick-off times to be confirmed)



FEBRUARY

Saturday 5th

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium

Scotland v England, Murrayfield

Sunday 6th

France v Italy, Stade de France

Saturday 12th

Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium

France v Ireland, Stade de France

Sunday 13th

Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 26th

Scotland v France, Murrayfield

England v Wales, Twickenham

Sunday 27th

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium

MARCH

Friday 11th

Wales v France, Principality Stadium

Saturday 12th

Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico

England v Ireland, Twickenham

Saturday 19th

France v England, Stade de France

Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium

Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium