Ireland to host Six Nations champions Wales in 2022 opener

Andy Farrell’s side to play three away games in a row before final home game against Scotland

Ireland will host Six Nations champions Wales in their opening game of the 2022 Six Nations. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Ireland will host Six Nations champions Wales in their opening game of the 2022 Six Nations. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Ireland will host champions Wales in their opening game of the 2022 Six Nations on on the first weekend of February.

Wales missed out on a Grand Slam after Brice Dulin’s last-gasp try helped France break their hearts in a thrilling end to this year’s tournament as Les Bleus won out 32-30 in Paris.

France will host Ireland at the Stade de France on the second weekend on Saturday, February 12th, while Andy Farrell’s side will be on the road after the first break weekend when they travel to Rome to take on Italy on Sunday, February 27th.

Ireland complete their away dates with a trip to Twickenham after the second gap weekend, the game at Twickenham scheduled for Saturday, March 12th.

The final round of fixtures sees Ireland host Scotland on Saturday, March 19th as part of a triple-header that day with Wales hosting Italy and France taking on England in Paris.

2022 Six Nations Fixtures

(all kick-off times to be confirmed)

FEBRUARY
Saturday 5th
Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium
Scotland v England, Murrayfield

Sunday 6th
France v Italy, Stade de France

Saturday 12th
Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium
France v Ireland, Stade de France

Sunday 13th
Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico

Saturday 26th
Scotland v France, Murrayfield
England v Wales, Twickenham

Sunday 27th
Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium

MARCH
Friday 11th
Wales v France, Principality Stadium

Saturday 12th
Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico
England v Ireland, Twickenham

Saturday 19th
France v England, Stade de France
Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium
Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.