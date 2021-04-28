Ireland to host Six Nations champions Wales in 2022 opener
Andy Farrell’s side to play three away games in a row before final home game against Scotland
Ireland will host Six Nations champions Wales in their opening game of the 2022 Six Nations. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Ireland will host champions Wales in their opening game of the 2022 Six Nations on on the first weekend of February.
Wales missed out on a Grand Slam after Brice Dulin’s last-gasp try helped France break their hearts in a thrilling end to this year’s tournament as Les Bleus won out 32-30 in Paris.
France will host Ireland at the Stade de France on the second weekend on Saturday, February 12th, while Andy Farrell’s side will be on the road after the first break weekend when they travel to Rome to take on Italy on Sunday, February 27th.
Ireland complete their away dates with a trip to Twickenham after the second gap weekend, the game at Twickenham scheduled for Saturday, March 12th.
The final round of fixtures sees Ireland host Scotland on Saturday, March 19th as part of a triple-header that day with Wales hosting Italy and France taking on England in Paris.
2022 Six Nations Fixtures
(all kick-off times to be confirmed)
FEBRUARY
Saturday 5th
Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium
Scotland v England, Murrayfield
Sunday 6th
France v Italy, Stade de France
Saturday 12th
Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium
France v Ireland, Stade de France
Sunday 13th
Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico
Saturday 26th
Scotland v France, Murrayfield
England v Wales, Twickenham
Sunday 27th
Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium
MARCH
Friday 11th
Wales v France, Principality Stadium
Saturday 12th
Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico
England v Ireland, Twickenham
Saturday 19th
France v England, Stade de France
Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium
Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium