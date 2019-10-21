Ireland’s Jack Conan to miss 2020 Six Nations

Leinster confirm number eight will be out for ‘up to six months’ after surgery on ankle

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Jack Conan will miss the 2020 Six Nations after Leinster confirmed he will be out for up to six months. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jack Conan will miss the Six Nations Championship after Leinster confirmed that he had surgery on a foot injury last week and would be out for “up to six months.” The Irish province also said that hooker Sean Cronin would undergo a scan when he returned from Japan.

The Leinster and Ireland number eight was reported to have ‘damaged a foot’ while training with Ireland in the build up to their World Cup game against Japan. He pulled up with the problem on the Thursday before the game against the tournament hosts and was promptly replaced in the squad by Jordi Murphy.

It’s a cruel blow for the in form player and also the province as he joins Barry Daly (knee) and Dan Leavy (knee) as long terms injury victims. The statement read: “Jack Conan had a procedure last week on an ankle injury that will rule him out of contention for up to six months.

“Sean Cronin will be further assessed this week for a neck injury and will not be available for selection this week. Ciaran Frawley has returned to on-field training and is expected to increase his training load this week after an ankle injury.”

Leinster travel to Zebre in the Pro14 on Saturday afternoon a game that will be broadcast live on Eir Sport (kick-off 5.15pm).

