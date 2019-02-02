Ireland’s hopes slain as Slade and England secure bonus-point win

Ireland 20 England 32

England started like a train and never let up as they derailed Ireland’s hopes of a Grand Slam or Triple Crown with a four-try bonus-point victory in the opening Six Nations game at the Aviva stadium.

Jonny May scored within the first two minutes of the game to set the tone and they took advantage of an error-strewn Ireland performance to run out comfortable winners to make up for last March in Twickenham, when Joe Schmidt’s side completed a Grand Slam win with a 24-15 victory.

Henry Slade ran in two second-half tries to complete a comprehensive victory and send the Ireland coaching team to prepare for next Saturday’s trip to Murrayfield to play a Scotland team who secured a bonus point earlier in the day against Italy in Edinburgh.

England’s lightning start brought immediate dividend, May racing into the left corner in a try created by a smart lineout ruse.

Jamie George fired the lineout ball straight to Manu Tuilagi at 12, and the Leicester wrecking-ball handed England the attacking platform.

May did the rest on the short side, with captain Owen Farrell’s touchline conversion putting the visitors 7-0 to the good right from the off.

May’s loose kick to touch handed Ireland a good attacking platform though, and Johnny Sexton slotted a regulation penalty to put the first home points on the board.

Tom Curry was sin-binned for England for a late and shoulder-charge tackle on Keith Earls before Maro Itoje was fortunate to avoid a yellow card for taking out the airborne Earls.

Ireland could not exploit the territorial advantage of that penalty, leaving England still leading 7-3 after 20 minutes.

England negotiated Curry’s sin-bin without conceding any points, but no sooner had the Sale flanker returned than Cian Healy bundled home for the Irish.

England conceded a cheap offside penalty midway inside their own half, and Sexton punted to the corner instead of going for goal.

Ireland vindicated the decision straight away, Healy ploughing over after the lineout, with Sexton’s conversion putting the hosts 10-7 up.

Uncharacteristic Irish errors gifted England the lead with Elliot Daly nipping in after Jacob Stockdale misread the Wasps star’s grubber kick.

England only had the platform because of Henshaw’s botched clearance, with the fullback curiously opting to use his less-favoured left foot and shanking his effort as a result.

Farrell’s pinpoint conversion put England 14-10 to the good on the half hour, with the outhalf posting a penalty to stretch that lead by three at the break.

Mako Vunipola was denied a try due to a double movement, with Farrell posting the penalty to close the half and put England 17-10 ahead.

Jordan Larmour replaced Earls for the second half, with Ireland forced to rejig their back three.

Ireland’s off-kilter day continued with Sexton charged down by Curry, and a poor clearance kick from Murray.

England pressed and pressed without reward, with Garry Ringrose’s fine tackle on Farrell forcing an error.

Slade knocked on when racing to cover Sexton’s deep punt, then Kyle Sinckler was punished for a high tackle.

Itoje hobbled off with a nasty-looking leg injury, before Sexton slotted the penalty, to cut England’s lead to four points.

Sexton conceded a cheap ruck penalty next, only for Farrell to drag his effort wide.

England stole a decisive late march with Slade bagging the visitors’ third try, racing first to May’s chip in behind.

Farrell missed the conversion, but Eddie Jones’s men still led 22-13 with 14 minutes to play.

Jerome Garces went to the Television Match Official (TMO) to check that Slade was onside when May punted on, and so it was deemed as the try stood.

Farrell’s second penalty of the night pushed England’s lead to 12 points with 10 minutes to play, in the score that cemented the visitors’ fine triumph.

As Ireland forced the issue at the death, Slade nipped in for an intercept score to rub salt into the Aviva stadium crowd’s wounds.

Farrell’s conversion put England 32-13 up, allowing the visitors to coast home.

Ireland salvaged some pride with John Cooney’s late consolation try, but by that point, the game was well and truly gone as England secured a famous 32-20 victory.

Gerry Thornley’s report to follow