Ireland’s historic Sevens run ended by the mighty Fiji

Ireland’s maiden Rugby Sevens Cup semi-final has ended in a heavy 38-12 defeat to World Series leaders Fiji at Twickenham.

Anthony Eddy’s side play their rugby on the second-tier challenge circuit, and earned their place at the London Sevens through invitation.

However they made history at English rugby HQ, progressing to the last four of the Cup competition for the first ever time.

Ireland qualified for Sunday’s quarter-finals after finishing second in a pool containing Australia, Wales and Spain - a handsome 38-10 win over the Spanish seeing them progress into the last-eight of the Cup competition.

They then produced a major shock on Sunday morning, as tries from Jordon Conroy, John O’Donnell, Hugo Keenan and James O’Brien gave them a 22-10 win over the USA.

Ireland faced an uphill battle against the mighty Fiji in the semi-finals and were ultimately blown away by the Olympic gold medallists.

Eroni Sau opened the scoring in the first minute, before Josua Vakurunabili crossed in the fourth. Sau touched down for his second a minute later,to give the Fijians an imposing 19-0 half-time lead.

Fiji picked up where they left off at the start of the second half with Josua Tuisova extending their lead, before Terry Kennedy hit back for Ireland, showing blistering pace to scorch down the left touchline and score.

The Fijians then rattled off scores from Kalione Nasoko and Amenoni Nasilasila before Hugo Keenan added one final consolation for Ireland.

A historic weekend for Irish Sevens will end with the bronze match, with Eddy’s side taking on hosts England after they were beaten 29-19 by South Africa in the second semi-final.