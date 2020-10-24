Ireland’s Garry Ringrose suffers suspected broken jaw

Ireland have been dealt a significant blow ahead of Next Saturday’s tilt at the Six Nations title after Andy Farrell confirmed that Garry Ringrose has suffered a suspected broken jaw.

The unfortunate first-half incident, when Ringrose was caught in the face by the left boot of Italian debutant outhalf Paolo Garbisi when attempting a charge down, is expected to sideline Ringrose for an estimated four to six weeks.

This maintains the cruel run of injuries to have inflicted the Irish midfield in the last few years and Ringrose, recently crowned both Leinster and Irish player of the year, is thus liable to miss most if not all of the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup.