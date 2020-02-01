Andy Dunne is hardly a soothsayer. An adventurous outhalf during his nomadic career – Leinster, Harlequins, Bath, Leinster again and Connacht – he’s since carved a niche in the podcast market. Listening back to his pre-World Cup warnings Dunne can be framed as rugby’s version of Morgan Kelly, the economics professor who predicted the property crash.

The 40-year-old Dunne continually stated boom would lead to bust if Joe Schmidt’s Ireland refused to change their “restrictive” attacking strategy.