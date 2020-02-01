Ireland's Farrell Era: Something old, something new and a philosophy from the Blues

Gavin Cummiskey looks at what has changed and what remains the same ahead of the Six Nations

Gavin Cummiskey

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey look ahead to Ireland's first match of the 2020 Six Nations against Scotland and predict a change in style of play under new head coach Andy Farrell.

Andy Dunne is hardly a soothsayer. An adventurous outhalf during his nomadic career – Leinster, Harlequins, Bath, Leinster again and Connacht – he’s since carved a niche in the podcast market. Listening back to his pre-World Cup warnings Dunne can be framed as rugby’s version of Morgan Kelly, the economics professor who predicted the property crash.

The 40-year-old Dunne continually stated boom would lead to bust if Joe Schmidt’s Ireland refused to change their “restrictive” attacking strategy.

