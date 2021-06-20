Ireland men’s Sevens side secure Olympic Games qualification in Monaco

France 17 Ireland 28

The Ireland men’s Sevens team have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after a brilliant 28-17 over France in Monaco in Sunday in the final of the Olympic Repechage.

Two quick tries from speedster Jordan Conroy, his 10th and 11th tries of the tournament, helped Anthony Eddy’s side come from behind against the French after Terry Kennedy had given the men in green an early lead.

Harry McNulty grabbed a fourth try, with Billy Dardis completing a perfect kicking display, before France scored a late consolation try.

Full report to follow