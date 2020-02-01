Ireland made to fight tooth and nail to beat Scotland

Ireland 19 Scotland 12

Ireland got the Andy Farrell era off to a winning start in the Six Nations on Saturday but were made to work hard by a dogged Scottish outfit who were far from the pushovers many expected in Dublin.

A first half try from new captain Johnny Sexton, playing his first match since the start of December, was added to with 14 points from the outhalf’s boot while Scotland were left to rue a blunder by Stuart Hogg who dropped the ball in the act of touching down with the game still in the balance early in the second period.

Number eight Caelan Doris was handed his international debut in Dublin, while scrumhalf Conor Murray retained in his starting place despite stiff competition from the in-form John Cooney.

The Scots, meanwhile, made 10 changes to the team which crashed out of the World Cup after defeats to the Irish and hosts Japan. Star playmaker Finn Russell was absent having been disciplined for breaching team rules, meaning Glasgow’s Adam Hastings given the major task of filling his boots at stand-off.

Scotland put in some sharp early running lines and got their reward with a fourth-minute Hastings penalty. However, it did not take long for the Irish to hit back with Sexton slicing through for a converted score seven minutes later. That left the hosts 7-6 ahead after 22 minutes.

Expectations among the Scotland faithful had never been lower after a dreadful World Cup campaign but they were proving a match for the Irish. Only a couple of silly infringements stopped them making the most of some decent territory, while Hastings missed a penalty which would have put them ahead.

The visitors were made to regret their wasted opportunities as Sexton nailed a kick of his own to put his team 10-6 up at the break.

There was more fire in the Irish bellies after the break and they were rewarded with an early penalty but Scotland fought their way back into the contest and should have scored a try their pressure deserved only for Hogg to lose the ball while touching down in the corner. While they were forced to settle for three points, Sexton extended Ireland’s lead with another kick at goal as the visitor’s penalty count continued to mount.

Hastings nudged Scotland back to within four points on 65 minutes but when Andrew Conway was bumped out of the way when chasing a kick Sexton made no mistake from in front of the posts before being replaced by Ross Byrne for the final seven minutes. Back came Scotland in search of a draw but when CJ Stander turned the ball over on the Irish line the home side saw out the final few minutes in relative comfort.