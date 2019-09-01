Ireland hopeful Devin Toner will avoid citing for Wales incident

The Irish management were relatively confident that Devin Toner would not be cited for an incident in the 75th minute of Saturday’s 22-17 win over Wales, although they and the player himself faced an anxious wait until the stipulated 48 hours from the full-time whistle had passed.

Wales were laying siege to the Irish line five minutes from the end when the Welsh loosehead Rob Evans picked and plunged for a score. Toner went low to defend the Irish line and caught the back of Evans’s head after the replacement prop had turned around in a double tackle by Rory Best and Iain Henderson just before contact.

A citing would seem very harsh but in the current climate, as Joe Schmidt alluded to a fortnight ago, players and coaches are now far more fearful of sanctions being incurred.