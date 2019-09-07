Ireland go to number one with win over Wales

Ireland 19 Wales 10

Ireland will depart for the World Cup in Japan with the wind in their sails and ranked as the number one team in world rugby following today’s win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium. Tries from Rob Kearney, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan secured the victory for Joe Schmidt’s side in their final World Cup warm-up ahead of a Pool A meeting with Scotland on September 22nd.

Today’s win moves Ireland to the top of World Rugby’s rankings for the first time in their history.

There were errors from both sides in the early minutes, with Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny missing a penalty chance and then Johnny Sexton sending his first drop-out straight into touch. Wales monopolised possession, using George North as a main attacking weapon, but Ireland’s defence held firm to frustrate their opponents. And it remained 0-0 after 15 minutes, despite Wales having played almost the entire contest inside Ireland’s half.

But Ireland stirred through a strong break from centre Bundee Aki that gave his team some belated territorial control, and they prospered immediately. Ireland were patient with ball in hand close to Wales’ line, then possession was moved wide and full-back Rob Kearney finished off for an impressive try that Sexton converted.

Wales then lost outhalf Rhys Patchell for a head injury assessment - Dan Biggar replaced him - before Halfpenny cut the deficit by kicking a long-range penalty.

Wales should have gone ahead 11 minutes before the break when Biggar intercepted a Sexton pass on halfway and surged clear, but he was tracked and then caught by Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw. But they only had to wait another two minutes for their opening try as centre Hadleigh Parkes crashed over from close range and Halfpenny’s conversion made it 10-7.

Patchell, meanwhile, did not return to the action, with Biggar confirmed as a permanent replacement as Wales secured a narrow interval advantage. A Welsh Rugby Union spokesperson confirmed that Patchell had suffered concussion. And that will be a worry for Wales just four days before they depart to the World Cup in Japan. Patchell had two separate spells on the sidelines because of concussion last season, and the Dublin clash was his first Wales start for 15 months.

Ireland regained the lead after 51 minutes when impressive work by the forwards resulted in a try for prop Tadhg Furlong that Sexton converted. But there was also an injury scare for the home side when wing Keith Earls went off, while Best received a prolonged ovation when he was replaced by Sean Cronin as Schmidt started ringing the changes.

Ireland continued to batter away at the Wales line, and lock James Ryan claimed a third try midway through the second period that opened up a nine-point lead.

The result meant Warren Gatland was unable to deny Schmidt a victorious farewell in his final game at the Aviva Stadium, as Schmidt had done to his fellow Kiwi in Cardiff last week with both coaches set to depart after the World Cup.