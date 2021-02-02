Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell has aura, work ethic and humility few can match
Former Lions captain is tailor-made for Irish forwards coaching role
Paul O’Connell with James Ryan at an Ireland squad session at the IRFU High Performance Centre, Sport Ireland Campus, Blanchardstown, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
From there to here. October 29th 2020 and Paul O’Connell is holding a press conference.
“Too full-on for me,” says O’Connell. He is talking about coaching professional club rugby.