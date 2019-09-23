And breathe. Ireland got their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start yesterday, as they delivered a dominant performance to beat a disappointing Scotland side 27-3 in a sodden Yokohama. Joe Schmidt’s side raced out of the blocks in their Pool A opener, with tries from James Ryan, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong helping them to a 19-3 half-time lead, before Andrew Conway completed the job in the second half. Keith Duggan was in Yokohama as Ireland’s tournament got off to a near-perfect start, he writes: “They imposed their game plan. They overpowered and smothered the opposition. They left Scotland looking mentally drained after just half an hour of a World Cup adventure of which they had made big promises. When it ended, after a fractured and soaked second half, the scoreboard read 27-3, the rain still fell hard and the Irish team once again resembled that team who habitually show up and take care of business.” Meanwhile Gerry Thornley reflected on a night when Ireland’s well-oiled machine looked back to its brilliant best: “Everyone was sharp and utterly assured of their roles, whether starting or off the bench. There wasn’t an average performance to be had. There was not one weak link in the chain. The bedrocks were the set-pieces, with a 100 per cent return from 10 scrums and a dozen lineouts, and not only did the maul yield a try but their defensive maul kept the Scots at bay.”

The only negatives on Sunday came in the form of knocks to a number of players, with Bundee Aki and Peter O’Mahony both failing to return after undergoing HIAs, while Johnny Sexton passed on the place-kicking duties to Conor Murray after suffering a thigh injury. However, an IRFU spokesperson has confirmed all three should be available for next Saturday’s second match against Japan, with Rob Kearney, Keith Earls and Joey Carbery all set to train fully this week. If Ireland can see off the tournament hosts in Shizuoka then they will be well set to top Pool A, meaning a quarter-final clash with South Africa awaits. Gerry Thornley writes: “One problem with World Rugby packing, or over-packing, so many defining pool matches on the opening weekend is that the die has been fairly well cast between now and at least the last round of pool matches. Conor O’Shea will have to rotate when playing Canada with a four-day turnaround after beating Namibia yesterday, and they will then die with their boots on against South Africa. But, realistically, an Ireland v South Africa quarter-final now looks a short odds-on bet.” The Sprinboks look destined to finish as runners-up in Pool B after their 23-13 defeat to New Zealand on Saturday, with the reigning world champions delivering an ominously impressive performance.