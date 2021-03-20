Ireland come out firing to sweep past England despite Aki red card

Best performance of the campaign sees Andy Farrell’s men end with a deserved victory

Ireland’s Keith Earls scores a try during the Six Nations win over England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland's Keith Earls scores a try during the Six Nations win over England at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Ireland 32 England 18

Ireland gave England their joint-worst Guinness Six Nations finish with a 32-18 rout at the Aviva Stadium.

The highlight of Ireland’s most impressive outing since Andy Farrell took charge after the 2019 World Cup was Jack Conan’s try that concluded 23 phases of highly polished play.

It was a mesmerising score directed by the brilliant Johnny Sexton, but Keith Earls’ opener was almost as accomplished as England were picked apart by a smart line-out move.

The team leading at half-time have gone on to win in the last 27 meetings between the rivals and with Ireland 20-6 ahead at the interval, it looked bleak for the fallen champions.

For the last 16 minutes Ireland played with 14 men after Bundee Aki was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Billy Vunipola, but the centre’s departure made no difference as the retiring CJ Stander was given a triumphant send-off.

Gerry Thornley’s full report to follow...

