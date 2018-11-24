Ireland 57 USA 14 - Ireland player ratings

Will Addison

Looked comfortable with the ball. Nice reverse flip for Andrew Conway’s second score. Good pace and balance going forward. Didn’t see his kicking game for the 40 minutes but he sure likes to break forward. Rating: 8

Andrew Conway

Going forward excellent. Three tries and at least two assists and a wonderful one-two with Rhys Ruddock for his first score. A knock-on too but an excellent shift nailed down. Rating: 8

Garry Ringrose

Trademark break through the middle in the phase before Ireland’s second try and again and again. Control and poise as always and emptied USA fullback Will Hooley. Class to give Conway his third. Rating: 9

Stuart McCloskey

A physical presence in the Irish centre and almost made the line after a John Cooney pop but trucked it up for Tadhg Beirne try. Took try well from Ross Byrne cross-kick. Rating: 7

Darren Sweetnam

He wasn’t on long enough to make an impact. Pass cut out to Cooney early doors. Involved but went off injured after 26 minutes. Disappointing for the Corkman. Rating: 5

Ireland’s Joey Carbery is tackled by Blaine Scully of the USA during the autumn international against the USA at the Aviva stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Joey Carbery

At outhalf, good tackling on USA centre Paul Lasike who was running at him. Kicking was sound. Dominant presence and match control is growing. Safe hands at fullback. Rating: 6

John Cooney

Crisp service from the Ulster player if one or two passes going high. Almost in a for a try but pulled back for Irish penalty. Solid more than a driving force and no trademark snipe. Rating: 6

Dave Kilcoyne

Solid scrummaging and strong tackling in the trenches. Streaked away in the second half to bring the crowd to their feet. Tackled well and carried when he could. Rating: 7

Niall Scannell

Good set piece work. One overthrow to Ruddock in the lineout. Again part of a very solid unit and was selfless in defence, lugging up ball and taking down Americans. Rating: 7

Finlay Bealham

Dominant in the scrum with great shove just before half-time five metres out. Might have gotten more of a hit on Taufete’e before his try. Was replaced after 47 minutes. Rating: 6

Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne scores a try during the autumn international against the USA at the Aviva stadium. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne

Great hands for Conway’s run-in second try at the corner. Deserved his try in the second half from close in. Typically worked hard for that position and turned to score. Rating: 8

Iain Henderson

Lovely rip in the tackle early doors and stole one in offence. Yellow for pulling down maul but had an erratic input to the game. Injured arm? Longest rolling maul this year? Rating: 7

Rhys Ruddock

Wonderful break, poise and step to put Conway though for the first Irish try. Great work all round the park and showing mobility too. High tackle count and led well. Rating: 8

Jordi Murphy

Crucial steal 10 metres from Irish line. Made some ground with ball in hand. Good break second half to put Ringrose on a run which came to nothing. Again a good shift. Rating: 7

Jack Conan

Strong and abrasive in the grunt work against some big men. Good support running on Conway for his try. Nice block down on Shaun Davies and always willing to take the ball up. Rating: 8

Replacements

Ross Byrne was the most influential. Came on after 26 minutes in a reshuffle with Carbery shifting back. Did well to put Ireland in position and kicked nicely cross field to McCloskey. Rating: 7

Coach

It was the USA but it was also largely the shadow Irish side. Can’t argue with the scoreline or the performance of many of the players. Solid set pieces and early reshuffle but job well done. Rating: 8