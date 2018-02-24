Ireland 37 Wales 27: Welsh player ratings

15 Leigh Halfpenny

His place-kicking kept Wales in the match when they might have been dead and buried but caught narrow for Jacob Stockdale try and an untimely knock-on. Rating: 6.

14 Liam Williams

He didn’t get any ball in attack, two runs for 10-metres and was limited to a kick/chase for the most part; four tackles and one missed before being replaced. Rating: 5.

13 Scott Williams

Two missed tackles, two turnovers and a penalty conceded, he paled in comparison to his opposite number albeit that Williams received a fraction of the ball the Irishman did. Rating: 5.

Leigh Halfpenny kicks a conversion. Photo: Paul Faith/Getty Images

12 Hadleigh Parkes

Strong on the gain-line and led the backline in tackles made (11) but will be disappointed that that Bundee Aki powered through him for Ireland’s second try. Rating: 6.

11 Steff Evans

He held his width throughout the game intelligently and took his try well. He looked dangerous on a modest amount of ball received, making 61 metres from six runs and was tidy in defence: one of his side’s better players. Rating: 7.

10 Dan Biggar

There isn’t a better outhalf at the kick/chase game as he proved again. He varied his game nicely between kicking and passing but his channel targeted for a positive metre gain. Rating: 6.

9 Gareth Davies

He demonstrated why he has now scored 11 tries for his country with the way he finished Wales’ first and brought a pace and tempo in the final quarter when his team won some quality ball. Rating: 6.

1 Rob Evans

He conceded two kickable penalties that on another day would have been punished with points. A decent pass for Davies try but this wasn’t a good outing discipline wise. Rating: 5.

2 Ken Owens

He conceded a free kick for dummy throw at lineout, couldn’t stop Aki for Ireland’s second try and was replaced along with the rest of the front row after 55 minutes. Rating: 5.

3 Samson Lee

He also gave up two penalties and was not his usual conspicuous presence in the loose although on the plus side made a whopping 13 tackles. Rating: 6.

Lee attempts to tackle Chris Farrell. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

4 Cory Hill

No one could fault his work ethic making 16 tackles as Ireland dominated possession but the fact that he got his hands on the ball just twice tells its own story before he was replaced. Rating: 6.

5 Alun Wyn Jones

Hugely physical presence in the tackle and at ruck time, like a heat seeking missile in taking on the Irish ball carriers but became sidetracked by personal squabbles at times. Rating: 7.

6 Aaron Shingler

Excellent in the lineout on both throws, athletic in possession and deserved his try but the debit side of the ledger is conceding two penalties; a good effort. Rating: 7.

7 Josh Navidi

He was offside all afternoon which is a badge of honour for openside flankers provided they don’t get caught. He led the team with 17 tackles and forced Ireland to commit multiple players to get him off the ball. Rating: 8.

Josh Navidi was Wales’ best player on a disappointing day. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

8 Ross Moriarty

A mixed bag, some thumping tackles, hard carries but then basic errors pockmarked his performance every now and again. Rating: 6.

Replacements

They added energy and momentum to a Welsh side that had hitherto had virtually none and allowed the visitors to get back into the contest with two tries that made for a fraught end game. George North looked like he could cause untold damage. Rating: 7.

Coach

Warren Gatland timed the fresh legs presciently in the second half, getting a new front row on and that allowed Wales to have more impact on both sides of the ball against a tiring Ireland team. Those few minutes did make a difference, including on the scoreboard and he’ll be disappointed that Stockdale’s second try cost them a point. Rating: 7.