Ireland 37 Wales 27: Irish player ratings

Rob Kearney

Beaten in the air by Dan Biggar but fingertips caught George North’s coat-tails at a crucial moment while the sliced drop goal, instead of an inclusive counter attack is what makes him who he is, a leader. Rating: 7

Keith Earls

Jaded and replaced before the finish, his GPS numbers should overrule any small criticisms as he was not exposed aerially and covered 55 metres from seven runs while swerving three defenders for one clean line break. Rating: 7

Chris Farrell

Outstanding. Presuming Garry Ringrose recovers from “bumps and bruises” sustained against the Southern Kings on Friday night, the Leinster centre will need a monumental display in Llanelli to dislodge this well deserved man of the match showing only punctuated by three missed tackles. Rating: 8

Bundee Aki

Mixed bag - beat four defenders in traffic yet coughed up two penalties - but not many other Irish backs could muscle over for his try line before half-time. Established at 12 now. Rating: 7

Ireland’s Jacob Stockdale celebrates his second try with Conor Murray and Chris Farrell. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Jacob Stockdale

Intercept an assassin would cherish. Eight tries from seven caps are Joe Rokocoko numbers. Remains a defensive liability, as Gareth Davies proved when stepping him for a try, but flaws are overshadowed by what he does with the ball. Rating: 8

Johnny Sexton

“He decided he was going to carry today,” laughed Joe Schmidt. “Like a big man.” To hell with the kicking and adrenaline induced quick tap, this was the sort of performance that won Beauden Barrett world player of the year in 2016 and 2017 (it should be Sexton’s in 2018). Multiple examples of leading the defensive line, superb range of passing while the turnover and offload on 57 minutes would be astonishingly good rugby by a world class flanker. Rating: 8

Conor Murray

A points gathering weapon as proved from his ice cold penalty, slotted on 75 minutes to edge the result away from Wales, and he controlled the entire game’s tempo. The Grand Slam almost disappeared from view when his foot was trapped and twisted beneath bodies but it was a false alarm. Rating: 7

Cian Healy

Prising the starting jersey away from Jack McGrath might just be the achievement of an already great career; his 54th minute try broke Wales and 15 other carries for 12 gruesome metres keeps him in possession of number one. Rating: 8

Ireland’s Cian Healy celebrates scoring their fourth try of the game with Rory Best during the Six Nations win over Wales. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Rory Best

Undroppable, because of his leadership and usual standards, but the latest injury to Niall Scannell ends any hint of a debate. Off colour here and could have been pulled for Sean Cronin earlier. Rating: 6

Andrew Porter

Any prior concerns were shelved or certainly postponed as the rising rival for Tadhg Furlong refused to be exposed in the scrums. The 20 minute option with this man in the final two matches gives Ireland a real chance at the Championship. Rating: 7

James Ryan

The epic James Ryan performance is coming. Completed 80 minutes and providing the body holds up for Scotland he will probably only do an hour but Twickenham will demand hints of greatness are fully unveiled in the face of Maro Itoje. Rating: 7

Devin Toner

The return of Iain Henderson will put this durable servant out of the starting XV for Scotland and England but plans to put him out to pasture have been resisted and brought the best from the next generation. Not done yet. Rating: 6

Rob Kearney challenges Dan Biggar for a high ball. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Peter O’Mahony

Superb turnover down the home straight and hit a ridiculous amount of rucks, and kept in Welsh faces and did all the annoying stuff that Jack Conan must see and learn. Rating: 7

Dan Leavy

Best player on the pitch. Seán O’Brien cannot simply return. Made 15 carries and 12 tackles but it’s the ball he slows or almost steals which already have him nearing the elite opensides who exist on the planet. Keep fit and there is no limit. Rating: 8

CJ Stander

Freakish work rate to notch up 21 carries for 40 metres travelled but not a single defender beaten or offload to supporting colleague. Still, vital to the way Ireland’s direct approach. Rating: 7

Replacements

Not a major hindrance but hardly a bench to turn a tight game at Twickenham. Ireland cannot afford another raft of broken bodies if the Championship, never mind the slam, is to be secured. Rating: 6

Coach

Good week’s work, defended his attacking strategy as his team produced a performance that compelled a laughing apology from Warren Gatland “about what I said two years ago - Ireland are moving in the right direction.” Rating: 7