Ireland 32 England 18: Ireland player ratings
Johnny Watterson hands out the marks after an inspirational Six Nations win in Dublin
Tadhg Beirne continued his outstanding Six Nations form in the win over England. Photograph: Inpho
15 Hugo Keenan - Flawless and super secure under the high ball. Great gather for Sexton’s crossfield kick. A find of the season. Rating: 8
14 Keith Earls - Was always looking for action and stepped May on the outside to show some gas and composure for his try. Rating: 9
13 Robbie Henshaw - Defence, offence, tackling, high balls, he had it all and set a standard early on for other players to follow. And they did. Rating: 9
12 Bundee Aki - Did what he does with aggression and willingness to take carries. But the careless red card with 17 minutes left was a rush of blood. Rating: 5
11 Jacob Stockdale - Didn’t get the space he might have liked but worked hard although Youngs’ late try was on his side. Rating: 6
10 Johnny Sexton - Kicked all his penalties, breaking the 100 points mark against England. Drove and led the team. Rating: 9
9 Conor Murray - Nice return to the shirt. Yellow card aside, he was tremendous in defensive plays and showed leadership. Rating: 8
1 Dave Kilcoyne - Off after 20 minutes for an HIA. Not enough time to grow and the opening was Ireland’s shaky period. Rating: 6
2 Rob Herring - Just one over throw in the lineout so marked up there. Busy day out tackling and a good performance. Rating: 7
3 Tadhg Furlong - Dominated Vunipola in the scrum, the first a penalty for Ireland to go 13-6. Again, carries and work rate were super-charged. Rating: 9
4 Iain Henderson - The usual aggression and lineout threat. Also held up Itoje early in the match as Ireland bedded in. Rating: 8
5 Tadhg Beirne - Disrupted the England lineout and won a series of turnovers throughout the match. Another impressive outing. Rating: 9
6 CJ Stander - His last shift making hard yards and tackling. Stayed standing when triple teamed. Another impactful, teak tough outing. Rating: 8
7 Josh van der Flier - Never stopped tackling and delivered an enormous output. Stripped the ball from Billy Vunipola. Not easy. Rating: 8
8 Jack Conan - Slapped the ball back for Earls’ try and added one himself running over Cowan-Dickie. Impressive return. Rating: 9
Head coach Andy Farrell - Under pressure to deliver and did so. A slow start from Ireland but they took risks and finally owned the scoreboard until the end and a man down. Rating: 8
Replacements - A raft of them entered the game with Aki off the pitch. Still, they brought much needed energy and although England scored, so did Sexton from the tee. Rating: 9