Ireland 32 England 18: Ireland player ratings

15 Hugo Keenan - Flawless and super secure under the high ball. Great gather for Sexton’s crossfield kick. A find of the season. Rating: 8

14 Keith Earls - Was always looking for action and stepped May on the outside to show some gas and composure for his try. Rating: 9

13 Robbie Henshaw - Defence, offence, tackling, high balls, he had it all and set a standard early on for other players to follow. And they did. Rating: 9

Robbie Henshaw was named the Guinness Six Nations Player of the Match. Photograph: Inpho

12 Bundee Aki - Did what he does with aggression and willingness to take carries. But the careless red card with 17 minutes left was a rush of blood. Rating: 5

11 Jacob Stockdale - Didn’t get the space he might have liked but worked hard although Youngs’ late try was on his side. Rating: 6

10 Johnny Sexton - Kicked all his penalties, breaking the 100 points mark against England. Drove and led the team. Rating: 9

9 Conor Murray - Nice return to the shirt. Yellow card aside, he was tremendous in defensive plays and showed leadership. Rating: 8

1 Dave Kilcoyne - Off after 20 minutes for an HIA. Not enough time to grow and the opening was Ireland’s shaky period. Rating: 6

2 Rob Herring - Just one over throw in the lineout so marked up there. Busy day out tackling and a good performance. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong - Dominated Vunipola in the scrum, the first a penalty for Ireland to go 13-6. Again, carries and work rate were super-charged. Rating: 9

4 Iain Henderson - The usual aggression and lineout threat. Also held up Itoje early in the match as Ireland bedded in. Rating: 8

5 Tadhg Beirne - Disrupted the England lineout and won a series of turnovers throughout the match. Another impressive outing. Rating: 9

6 CJ Stander - His last shift making hard yards and tackling. Stayed standing when triple teamed. Another impactful, teak tough outing. Rating: 8

7 Josh van der Flier - Never stopped tackling and delivered an enormous output. Stripped the ball from Billy Vunipola. Not easy. Rating: 8

8 Jack Conan - Slapped the ball back for Earls’ try and added one himself running over Cowan-Dickie. Impressive return. Rating: 9

Ireland’s Jack Conan scores the first try of the match at the Aviva. Photograph: Inpho

Head coach Andy Farrell - Under pressure to deliver and did so. A slow start from Ireland but they took risks and finally owned the scoreboard until the end and a man down. Rating: 8

Replacements - A raft of them entered the game with Aki off the pitch. Still, they brought much needed energy and although England scored, so did Sexton from the tee. Rating: 9