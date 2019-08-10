Ireland 29 Italy 10 - Ireland player ratings
Andrew Conway makes a case for his place on the plane to Japan
Andrew Conway dives over to score his side’s third try. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Jordan Larmour
There might have been a height mismatch early on with Esposito but he adopted to an attacking role enthusiastically, providing the final pass to Kearney and Conway for their first half tries. Everywhere. Rating: 7
Working on something with Carbery cross field kick wise. Got a first half try but wasn’t content to let the game pass him by and came in field looking to play rugby. Rating: 7
Garry Ringrose
Llow profile first half but connected well with McGrath early in the second half to almost make the line. Always working on the unseen defensive roles but has more to offer. Rating: 6
Tackled strong with an early knock back hit. Also rotated well to find Carbery behind, which led to the outhalf’s try. Physical unit inside but a few defensive leaks with Ringrose early on. Rating: 6
All action. May not have picked up in the first half for a try but he more than compensated with a with a cool head for his score from Larmour’s pass and all round a menace to Italy. Rating: 7
Such a different player to Sexton, he kicked through four balls in the first half alone and caused havoc. Running style is a lovely disarming glide and he ran the show until injury. Rating: 9
Luke McGrath
Busy as expected and worked a nice snipe at the end of the first half. Could have been more of a threat rather than the first distributer and almost scored in tandem with Ringrose. Rating: 6
Jack McGrath
Solid scrum and busy around the pitch making tackles. Didn’t get much ball in hand to gain yards in the loose and had a low-profile first 40 minutes. Replaced by John Ryan at half-time. Rating: 5
The Ulsterman had to leave the pitch after 15 minutes and like the rest of the team was in adjustment phase. For that short stretch he was more sound than inspiring. Rating: 5
The Irish scrum was good and he was solid there. Around the park was busy tackling and cleaning out and was always looking for the steal. Tackle count was high. Rating: 7
Devin Toner
Soldiered more than led around the paddock and although he carried and made the tackles, there were not as many as Kleyn. Always the target and threat in the lineout but missed one in the second half. Rating: 6
Took up ball near the Italian line twice in the first half but his charges ended just short of bullseye. Was a strong lineout option and kept himself active in a busy shift. Rating: 7
Rhys Ruddock
Work rate excellent. It always is. Took the ball on into contact constantly throughout the match and played that captain’s role well. Not always a line breaker but a tough hour’s work. Rating: 7
Tommy O’Donnell
An athletic openside flanker, who eats up space and pressed the Italians. Carried into contact well but again didn’t show more than that to really raise his head above the rest. Rating: 6
He did well to control the ball from Ireland’s attacking lineout and touchdown, a la Sean Cronin, from the back. Competing with Conan and Stander and maybe the profile could have been higher. Rating: 6
Replacements
Niall Scannell came on after 15 minutes for Herring and Ryan after 40 minutes but Tadhg Beirne was added after 61 minutes and his first touch was a typical turnover penalty for Ireland, while Marmion blocked down for his own try and changed up things with his impact. Rating: 7
A scrappy start from Ireland can be improved. Falling back twice to Italy was not in his play book. But Ireland recovered and some of the substitutions made a difference. In the end it was a straightforward win. But Ireland aspire to be more. Rating: 6