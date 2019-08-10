Ireland 29 Italy 10 - Ireland player ratings

Jordan Larmour

There might have been a height mismatch early on with Esposito but he adopted to an attacking role enthusiastically, providing the final pass to Kearney and Conway for their first half tries. Everywhere. Rating: 7

Andrew Conway

Working on something with Carbery cross field kick wise. Got a first half try but wasn’t content to let the game pass him by and came in field looking to play rugby. Rating: 7

Garry Ringrose

Llow profile first half but connected well with McGrath early in the second half to almost make the line. Always working on the unseen defensive roles but has more to offer. Rating: 6

Chris Farrell

Tackled strong with an early knock back hit. Also rotated well to find Carbery behind, which led to the outhalf’s try. Physical unit inside but a few defensive leaks with Ringrose early on. Rating: 6

Dave Kearney celebrates scoring a try. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Dave Kearney

All action. May not have picked up in the first half for a try but he more than compensated with a with a cool head for his score from Larmour’s pass and all round a menace to Italy. Rating: 7

Joey Carbery

Such a different player to Sexton, he kicked through four balls in the first half alone and caused havoc. Running style is a lovely disarming glide and he ran the show until injury. Rating: 9

Luke McGrath

Busy as expected and worked a nice snipe at the end of the first half. Could have been more of a threat rather than the first distributer and almost scored in tandem with Ringrose. Rating: 6

Jack McGrath

Solid scrum and busy around the pitch making tackles. Didn’t get much ball in hand to gain yards in the loose and had a low-profile first 40 minutes. Replaced by John Ryan at half-time. Rating: 5

Rob Herring

The Ulsterman had to leave the pitch after 15 minutes and like the rest of the team was in adjustment phase. For that short stretch he was more sound than inspiring. Rating: 5

Andrew Porter

The Irish scrum was good and he was solid there. Around the park was busy tackling and cleaning out and was always looking for the steal. Tackle count was high. Rating: 7

Devin Toner

Soldiered more than led around the paddock and although he carried and made the tackles, there were not as many as Kleyn. Always the target and threat in the lineout but missed one in the second half. Rating: 6

Ireland’s Devin Toner wins a lineout. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Jean Kleyn

Took up ball near the Italian line twice in the first half but his charges ended just short of bullseye. Was a strong lineout option and kept himself active in a busy shift. Rating: 7

Rhys Ruddock

Work rate excellent. It always is. Took the ball on into contact constantly throughout the match and played that captain’s role well. Not always a line breaker but a tough hour’s work. Rating: 7

Tommy O’Donnell

An athletic openside flanker, who eats up space and pressed the Italians. Carried into contact well but again didn’t show more than that to really raise his head above the rest. Rating: 6

Jordi Murphy

He did well to control the ball from Ireland’s attacking lineout and touchdown, a la Sean Cronin, from the back. Competing with Conan and Stander and maybe the profile could have been higher. Rating: 6

Replacements

Niall Scannell came on after 15 minutes for Herring and Ryan after 40 minutes but Tadhg Beirne was added after 61 minutes and his first touch was a typical turnover penalty for Ireland, while Marmion blocked down for his own try and changed up things with his impact. Rating: 7

Joe Schmidt

A scrappy start from Ireland can be improved. Falling back twice to Italy was not in his play book. But Ireland recovered and some of the substitutions made a difference. In the end it was a straightforward win. But Ireland aspire to be more. Rating: 6