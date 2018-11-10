Ireland 28 Argentina 17: Ireland player ratings

15 Jordan Larmour

Targeted in the air and that led to a couple of errors under the high ball but he never let his head drop and despite being well marshalled, there were one or two flashes of that footwork. He is a work in progress and will learn from the experience. Rating: 6

14 Keith Earls

Space was at a premium as Ireland’s back play was very lateral at times and so he didn’t get much leeway in attack: one or two moments that he will find disappointing but solid overall. Rating: 6

13 Will Addison

Considering his late call-up into the team, he bedded in impressively and there is no doubting his pedigree as a footballer and his ability to read the game. Rating: 7

12 Bundee Aki

He got better and better as the match progressed and was one of Ireland’s standout performers. He carried aggressively and used his feet to make metres, hit hard in the tackle and took his try smartly. Rating: 8

Kieran Marmion scored but later limped off injured during Ireland’s win over Argentina at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

11 Jacob Stockdale

Like his fellow wing, he didn’t see much of the ball in attack, limited to the odd cameo, which was a real pity because in those moments he offered glimpses of his ability: including one great high ball catch. He had more influence in the latter part of the game. Rating: 7

10 Jonathan Sexton

His kicking out of hand was unusually off kilter and there were one or two occasions when he stepped back inside with the space and the numbers out wide. He won’t be happy. Rating: 6

9 Kieran Marmion

He ran himself to a standstill in an excellent performance, quick to the rucks, intelligent in his covering and very sharp in the manner in which he took his try. Rating: 7

1 Cian Healy

The Argentine tackling meant that it was a physically punishing game for Ireland’s ball carriers but he never took a backward step and more often than not took several through heavy contact; part of a dominant scrum. Rating: 7

2 Rory Best

A few lineout malfunctions that will be reviewed but the initial impression was that Argentina made some good reads to pilfer ball. He worked hard, the scrum went well but the overall team performance was fitful. Rating: 6

Tadhg Furlong during Ireland’s win over Argentina in Dublin. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

3 Tadhg Furlong

Hugely effective and powerful in the scrum and that yielded penalties, carried aggressively and put in a serious shift in defence: took one huge tackle, got to his feet and carried on. Rating: 7

4 Iain Henderson

At a time when Ireland were struggling to get momentum, his ability to get past multiple tacklers was impressive, as was his tackling. Excellent in the lineout too in a fine all-round display. Rating: 7

5 James Ryan

Guilty of one turnover and a penalty but these are mere glitches in what was an outstanding display. His footwork in contact, ability to get over the gain-line and work-rate in defence against such a physical defence was stunning; 17 carries, 13 tackles. Rating: 8

James Ryan was awarded man of the match during Ireland’s win over Argentina. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

6 Peter O’Mahony

A typically relentless, wholehearted display, replete with several key moments, a lineout steal, a penalty turnover and in a physically punishing game, he did well to see out the 80-minutes. Rating: 7

7 Sean O’Brien

Desperately unlucky to sustain yet another injury as he was looking to settle into the game; the ledger was positive at that point, despite conceding a penalty. Rating: 5

8 CJ Stander

Carried more times (18) than any Irish player and took on a great deal of slow ball in the most unpromising situations. Tagged a couple of times in tackles but never stopped on both sides of the ball. Noticeable that he passed the ball more often. Rating: 6

Replacements: Dan Leavy had a superb game on his introduction, forcing turnovers and penalties and making metres on the ball. Luke McGrath took his try nicely, Devin Toner made sure that the lineout wobbles stopped immediately while Jack McGrath carried plenty of ball. Rating: 8

Coach: Joe Schmidt will be happy with the win, disappointed with aspects of the performance that fellow below traditional standards and will need to be tidied up for next week and he may be tempted to make more than a couple of changes for the All Blacks match. Rating: 7