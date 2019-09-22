Ireland 27 Scotland 3: Scotland player ratings
It was a disappointing opening to the Rugby World Cup for Scotland in Yokohama
Scotland’s Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris and Scott Cummings dejected after their 27-3 defeat to Ireland in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match at the International Stadium Yokohama. Photo: Ashley Western/PA Wire
15 Stuart Hogg
Active first half but a lot of it defending and going backwards. Did well when Conway kicked and chased but rarely allowed to bring his creative flourish into the match. Rating: 7
14 Tommy Seymour
Didn’t figure at all in the first half when Ireland basically won the match. Very dangerous with ball in hand but no sign of that except for one of two darts. Rating: 5
13 Duncan Taylor
Didn’t figure in the first 40 minutes and lacked incision. Fumbled in the heavy rain early second half. Easily patrolled out of the match by Ringrose. Rating: 5
12 Sam Johnson
No offensive threat to Ireland in the way Aki and then Farrell posed for Ireland. Even with Ireland a man down at the end of the game there was no centre spark. Rating: 5
11 Sean Maitland
Got ball in hand a number of times and in space but didn’t threaten Ireland at all, his best effort a strike up the middle early in the second half which came to nothing. Rating: 5
10 Finn Russell
Worked hard to try to get Scotland moving and offered little kicks over for Hogg to run on to. But it was largely ineffective from one of the team’s creative minds. Rating: 5
9 Greig Laidlaw
First half got little ball to work with. Better possession in the second half allowed him create some tempo. But nothing at all sparked for him or Scotland. Rating: 4
1 Allan Dell
Spent most of the time making defensive tackles. The Scotland scrum was solid until the second half when Ireland demolished. Tough day in tough conditions. Rating: 5
2 Stuart McInally
First throw to the Scotland lineout was long. Missed tackle on Henderson leading to first Irish try and while he was busy the captain couldn’t lift his team. Rating: 5
3 Willem Nel
Couldn’t stop Best for Ireland’s second try and was out muscled by Cian Healy in a late first half scrum leading to a penalty just before the half time gong. Tackled well. Rating: 6
4 Grant Gilchrist
Was flatfooted when Henderson broke forward for Ireland’s first try and slipped off Conway in the second half. Fell off a few. A difficult day for the Scotland lock. Rating: 4
5 Jonny Gray
Could have been more aggressive in defence but allowed James Ryan to bore under him for the first Irish try. Wasn’t allowed to play his usual athletic game. Rating: 5
6 John Barclay
Dropped the slippery ball just as Scotland inched towards the whitewash in the second half. Struggled to make impact. Not a killer B today.Rating: 5
7 Hamish Watson
Didn’t have the influence that Scotland expected for the first 36 minutes before departing the match and maybe the competition with a twisted knee. Rating: 5
8 Ryan Wilson
Not visible when he needed to be in the first half when CJ Stander was taking big carries and making threats. Lost a few balls in carries too. Rating: 4
Replacements
Townsend emptied the bench but to no avail. It was particularly striking in the second half when Ireland were down a man after Tadhg Beirne was binned and still they couldn’t budge the scoreboard. Rating: 4
Coach (Gregor Townsend)
Low marks for that first half where they lost the match. Scotland we not prepared for the Irish fire and physicality and that should have been anticipated. His creative players were stymied and his big men out muscled. Rating: 4