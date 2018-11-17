Ireland 16 All Blacks 9: Timeline of a historic victory

5th minute – Ireland 0 New Zealand 0

After a well-worked lineout, New Zealand looked dangerous just a few metres from the Irish line. However, Josh van der Flier remained patient, allowing James Ryan to make the tackle before van der Flier stole in to win an early turnover and get a penalty. It was a big psychological boost early on for Ireland, as seen in how it was celebrated.

10th minute – Ireland 3 New Zealand 0

Some lovely play with the hands from Ireland in their first real foray into the New Zealand 22 got its rewards after Kieran Read strayed offside. It gave Johnny Sexton the easiest of kicks from close range to get Ireland off the board and draw first blood.

14th minute – Ireland 3 New Zealand 0

With the All Blacks on their 13th phase and inside the Ireland 22, man mountain Brodie Retallick got the ball. And then he was hit by an even bigger man mountain. Devin Toner came steaming through to bring down the big Kiwi and slam him to the ground. A statement tackle from the big Meath man.

16th minute – Ireland 3 New Zealand 3

Ireland had possession and were attacking inside the All Blacks’ half. But then the simplest of slips allowed a turnover and, as the All Blacks do so often, they broke with lightning pace. A deep kick from Beauden Barrett left Rob Kearney isolated and he was penalised for not releasing. Barrett got the penalty and slotted it with consummate ease. Make a mistake and they will punish.

27th minute – Ireland 6 New Zealand 3

Twice Ireland got over the line but neither time did they ground it legally. Firstly, CJ Stander was held up after a huge drive with the help of Cian Healy. That gave Ireland the five metre scrum from which they gained the advantage, allowing Sexton to dink a ball over the top for Rob Kearney who stormed in to touch down on the line but, after consulting the TMO, he was adjudged to have knocked it on as he gathered. Play was brought back for the penalty and Sexton slotted again.

Sexton kicks an early penalty. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

29th minute – Ireland 6 New Zealand 6

That lead didn’t last long. After the All Blacks had a penalty in the bag in front of the posts in the Ireland half, Barrett decided to take a shot to nothing with a drop-goal and he very much got something. A whole three points in fact as his perfectly executed kick flew between the posts.

36th minute – Ireland 9 New Zealand 6

A gargantuan scrum from Tadhg Furlong and Stander drove New Zealand right back in their own 22 and won Ireland a penalty. Sexton’s attempted crosskick to Jacob Stockdale was fumbled and the play came back for a penalty which Sexton decided to kick to touch. The attempted maul broke down but Ireland kept possession and managed to win another penalty which Sexton slotted over. A real statement of intent from Ireland going for the corner with the game locked level and, in the end, it paid off. It was the eighth penalty New Zealand had given away – prompting a warning from Wayne Barnes – and the third for Sexton to kick over from right in front of the posts.

44th minute – Ireland 9 New Zealand 6

After a beautiful first touch that would have gone a long way in the Ireland football team that played in this same ground on Thursday evening, Stockdale looked to drive forward and chip it over the top of Read. However, that was where his right foot let him down as the All Black captain blocked it down and streaked ahead with no one between him and the Ireland try-line. However, with the most uncharacteristic of errors the big man fumbled it with his hands and knocked on, granting Stockdale and Ireland a huge reprieve.

Stockdale celebrates scoring Ireland’s try. Photo: Gary Carr/Inpho

47th minute – Ireland 16 New Zealand 6

Monstrous stuff from Peter O’Mahony. As Julian Savea looked to break through the Irish line O’Mahony slammed him down and then ripped the ball from his hands to boot. And it was from that scrum that Ireland put the first try on the board. A beautiful offload from Sexton to Bundee Aki allowed the Kiwi the space to spin it out to Stockdale. And the big winger was away. A kick deep into the New Zealand half and a burst of pace allowed him to gather and storm towards the try-line where he bundled it over. Sexton’s conversion gave Ireland a 10-point lead and the All Blacks were well and truly rattled.

61st minute – Ireland 16 New Zealand 6

The All Blacks were starting to come back into it now with the introduction of TJ Perenara proving key. Ball was changing hands a lot quicker and neater and a beautiful little kick through from Barrett looked destined for a queue of onrushing All Blacks who had the try-line in front of them but somehow O’Mahony managed to storm back and snatch it out of the air as it bounced up, stopping a certain try in the process. Two minutes later the Munster man would foil yet another All Black attack with another massive turnover in what was turning out to be the game of his life.

64th minute – Ireland 16 New Zealand 6

O’Mahony had been absolutely magnificent all day with three huge turnovers – two of them stopping what very likely would have been All Black tries. However, he eventually succumbed to the endless hits to be replaced by Jordi Murphy. A man of the match performance.

69th minute – Ireland 16 New Zealand 9

New Zealand were continuing to come into the game more and more and were being stopped right at the last minute. When Barrett eventually got a chance to kick towards goal from 44 metres thanks to a high tackle from Sexton he was always going to take it and he did so successfully, splitting the posts to put the All Blacks within a converted try of Ireland.

74th minute – Ireland 16 New Zealand 9

New Zealand attempted to run an attack from their own 22 but, even in the dying minutes, Ireland were not letting them have an inch of space. By sheer weight of numbers the pressure was put on Barrett who spun a poor past out to Read. He let it slip through his fingers and Sexton could bundle him out of play for an Ireland lineout. The All Black attack had been broken down and Ireland got a much-needed momentum boost.

81st minute – Ireland 16 New Zealand 9

And then the moment came. With New Zealand approaching the 20th phase and on the edge of the Irish 22 there was absolutely no room for error. But an error there was. And it was the hands of Retallick that let him down as he let a pass slip through his fingers. The ball went dead and Ireland had beaten the All Blacks for the first time ever on home soil after 113 years of trying.