Ireland 13 France 15: Ireland player ratings

15 - Hugo Keenan

Cemented his residency in the Ireland 15 jersey by claiming his own garryowen in the 27th minute. There are flaws in his game due to inexperience, but he will get plenty of opportunities to iron them out. Rating: 6

14 - Keith Earls

Thankless role on the right wing these days for a man who is wasted chasing ball after ball as they fall from the heavens. Went about a job he is not built for with maximum enthusiasm. Rating: 5

13 - Garry Ringrose

Avoided injury which is welcome because a few games in succession will surely see him end a two-year try scoring drought. Kept probing on lateral runs without puncturing any try scoring holes. Rating: 7

12 - Robbie Henshaw

Arguably Ireland’s best performer so far this Six Nations but Gael Fickou was the supreme centre on show. Henshaw can do almost anything except throw two outrageous offloads like his opposite number did for Ollivon’s try. Rating: 6

11 - James Lowe

Clanger on 66 minutes, kicking out on the full, swung the game back in France’s favour. Unlucky that Fickou forced him into touch after barging over Dulin for a disallowed try that would have changed the game. Defensive flaws covered by a booming left boot. Rating: 6

James Lowe dives over to score his disallowed try against France. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

10 - Billy Burns

Recovered from a shanked penalty on 17 minutes to produce a competent display that was interrupted by a Head Injury Assessment just after half-time and did not return. Rating: 5

9 - Jamison Gibson-Park

Brings an alternative and no less valuable style to the most important position on the pitch. Kicked and distributed well enough to silence the noise about Luke McGrath, John Cooney or whoever else. Rating: 6

1 - Cian Healy

Won’t thank Henderson for that pass. By now, the 33-year-old should be coming off the bench but injuries keep Ireland’s best loosehead in the professional era firmly in the picture. Nasty head clash with Henderson required stitching. Returned inside 15 minutes. Rating: 5

2 - Rob Herring

Not for the first time out muscled in defence with fellow hooker Julien Marchand running clean through him but the lineout is working again so that means Ronán Kelleher’s superior all round abilities are for impact purposes only. That needs to change. Rating: 5

3 - Andrew Porter

Won an early scrum penalty out of Cyril Baille but Burns could not add the points. Carrying a massive load for province and country this past year as Tadhg Furlong creeps back to fitness. Rating: 6

4 - Tadhg Beirne

Picked the lock a few times and went toe to toe with the dominant Paul Willemse and Bernard le Roux. Beirne was game but his direct opponents were powerful enough to punish Ireland into eventual submission. Rating: 6

5 - Iain Henderson

Stepped into the captaincy after Johnny Sexton and James Ryan sustained concussions, the Ulster lineout technician more than filled the role with an inspirational performance from his opening block on Dulin to multiple tackles in the face of monstrous South African locks. Rating: 7

6- Rhys Ruddock

Stole the first French lineout - to ignite a constant assault on their set-piece - and abrasive almost to the point of conflict, which was precisely what was needed when compared to the majesty of Ollivon, Alldritt and Jelonch. Rating: 6

Rhys Ruddock carries during Ireland’s narrow defeat to France in Dublin. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

7 - Josh van der Flier

Lacks impact over the ball to ever be categorised in the elite category of opensides but epitomes the attitude of this Ireland team. Rating: 5

8 - CJ Stander

As durable and physical as ever in a position that was supposed to be filled by Caelan Doris this season. 50th cap, in just five years, comes next to prove Stander’s contribution to Irish rugby has been nothing short of immense. Rating: 6

Bench

Never mind the throw, Kelleher snatched a vital try on 57 minutes to drag Ireland back into the match. Ross Byrne nailed the conversion and a long range penalty to make it 13-15. Almost enough to turn the tide. Rating: 6

Coach

The French lineout was panicking on every throw as Paul O’Connell and Iain Henderson climbed into their heads. Lovely scripted attack for Lowe’s disallowed try to beat the Shaun Edwards rush defence. Rating: 6