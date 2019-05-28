Injuries hit hard as Ireland announce under-20 World Championship squad

The Ireland under-20 squad has lost a further two players to injury ahead of the Junior Rugby World Championship in Argentina. Flanker Martin Moloney (knee) and secondrow Brian Deeny (ankle ligaments) have both been forced to withdraw, joining captain, David Hawkshaw (knee), Harry Byrne (hip), Scott Penny (shoulder) and Conor Phillips (knee) on the sidelines.

Moloney, who started every match at blindside flanker during Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam triumph, has failed to recover from a knee issue. He is replaced in the squad by Ireland under-19 international Ciarán Booth from the Sale Sharks. Clontarf secondrow Deeny sustained ankle ligament damage in training and is replaced by another Irish U-19, Waterford’s Thomas Ahern.

Ireland Under-20 coach Noel McNamara originally announced an extended squad of 32 players but that has now been trimmed to the permitted 28 that includes the uncapped septet of Declan Adamson (hooker), Charlie Ward (prop), Ahern (secondrow), Booth (flanker), Azur Allison (number eight), Stewart Moore (centre) and Iwan Hughes.

Prop Callum Reid, outhalf Bruce Houston and centre Adam LaGrue drop out of the original squad but will be part of a group of players placed on standby in case of injury. The squad includes three scrumhalves and three hookers.

Ireland open their campaign against England in Santa Fe next Tuesday (7.30pm, Irish time).

IRELAND U-20 SQUAD – Forwards: Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster*), Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster*), Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster*), Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster), Ciarán Booth (Sale Sharks*), Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster), John Hodnett (UCC/Munster), David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster), John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster), Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster, capt), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht), Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster*), Ronan Watters (St Mary’s College/Leinster), Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster).

Backs: Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster), Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster), Cormac Foley (St Mary’s College/Leinster), Seán French (Cork Constitution/Munster), Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster), Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster)*, Angus Kernohan (QUB/Ulster), Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster*), Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht), Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster), Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster), Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster).

*Denotes uncapped player

Ireland’s Under-20 Junior World Championship fixtures

Tuesday, June 4th

England v Ireland, Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe (7.30pm, Irish time)

Saturday, June 8th

Australia v Ireland, Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe (2.30pm, Irish time)

Wednesday, June 12th

Italy v Ireland, Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe (2.30pm, Irish time)

Monday, June 17th

Semi-Finals/Playoffs: Racecourse Stadium, Rosario or Club Old Resian, Rosario

Saturday, June 22nd

Finals Day: Racecourse Stadium, Rosario or Club Old Resian, Rosario.